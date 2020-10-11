Android Auto 5.7 Fixes a Major Notification Bug, Now Available for All Users

4 Android Auto Will Get a New Google Assistant Feature to Do Everything Faster

Android Auto 5.7 was released by Google only a few days ago, but as per the company’s typical and rather frustrating approach, no changelogs have been provided for this update. 5 photos



The new release fixes a months-old bug in Android Auto breaking down notifications on Google Pixel phones (although the problem also existed on non-Pixel devices, Google’s models have been more widely impacted by the notifications no longer showing up on the head unit).



However, it’s pretty clear that this latest Android Auto update does bring more improvements for the way notifications are shown in the car, and everything is back to normal now.



Needless to say, a glitch that broke down notifications and prevented them from showing up on the screen wasn’t really the best news for an application that was supposed to be used while driving. Some of those who were struggling with the issue were often tempted to check out their phones for notifications, and it’s pretty clear this clearly isn’t the best thing to do when the car is in motion.



Android Auto 5.7 was released by Google only a few days ago, but as per the company's typical and rather frustrating approach, no changelogs have been provided for this update. And this means that while users are offered the update to the new Android Auto version, they don't know exactly why they should install it.

However, as it turns out, there's actually a good reason why you'd want to move to Android Auto 5.7 as soon as possible.

The new release fixes a months-old bug in Android Auto breaking down notifications on Google Pixel phones (although the problem also existed on non-Pixel devices, Google's models have been more widely impacted by the notifications no longer showing up on the head unit).

Now I'm seeing reports from more and more users claim that text notifications are back after installing Android Auto 5.7, though some say that opting out of the Messages beta also helps in order to restore the expected behavior in their cars.

However, it's pretty clear that this latest Android Auto update does bring more improvements for the way notifications are shown in the car, and everything is back to normal now.

Needless to say, a glitch that broke down notifications and prevented them from showing up on the screen wasn't really the best news for an application that was supposed to be used while driving. Some of those who were struggling with the issue were often tempted to check out their phones for notifications, and it's pretty clear this clearly isn't the best thing to do when the car is in motion.

Android Auto 5.7 is now available on the Google Play Store, but as usual, it takes a few days until the update is offered to all Android devices, though the rollout should be at 100% now. If you don't want to wait, you can always download and install Android Auto manually on your smartphone, and the stand-alone APK installer that allows you to do this is available on this link