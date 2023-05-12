New AC Cobra GT Shown to Potential Clients, Why Were You Not Present?

After the online unveiling two months ago, AC Cars now hosted the global premiere of the all-new Cobra GT Roadster in London. The spectacular model was presented to potential clients and VIPs, thus further building up the hype before the assembly commences.
Part of a multi-million-euro investment that spanned almost four years, the new AC Cobra GT is in a class of its own. It is a modern-day interpretation of the original Cobra that was built by the same company with input from Carroll Shelby, which may look like its legendary predecessor but is new from the ground up, featuring lots of modern gear, including disc brakes at all four corners for quicker stopping, and several extras, like climate control, power windows, and sat-nav.
For one, the British auto marque says that at 4,225 mm (166.3 in) from bumper to bumper, it is 110 mm (4.3 in) longer than the Cobra Mk VI. No less than 284 mm (11.2 in) were added to the wheelbase, which now measures 2,570 mm (101.2 in). AC Cars states that this improves the cockpit space, whereas the wider track, together with the low center of gravity and weight distribution, helps it handle better. The car's curb weight is under 1,450 kg (3,197 lbs), thanks to the aluminum spaceframe chassis and other work that went into it.
AC Cars will offer the new Cobra GT with two powertrains featuring a 5.0-liter V8. The engine will be naturally aspirated in the base flavor, pumping out 460 ps (454 hp/338 kW) and 570 Nm (420 lb-ft) of torque. In the top-of-the-line flavor, the V8 will feature a supercharger, which will boost the output and thrust to 663 ps (654 hp/488 kW) and 780 Nm (575 lb-ft), respectively. This version will be capable of hitting 100 kph (62 mph) in three and a half seconds (0-60 mph/97 kph in 3.4 sec).
Two transmission options will be available, including a six-speed manual and a ten-speed automatic with paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel. Certain outlets speak of a third powertrain that will join the 5.0-liter V8, which will reportedly be the future entry-level version. Nevertheless, since AC Cars has yet to confirm it, you should take it with a pinch of salt. Moreover, those who are not fond of growling V8s anymore
can have the classic-looking Cobra built by AC with electric power.
The British automaker says only 250 units of the stunning Cobra GT Roadster will ever see the light of day, stressing that the first year of production was already allocated. The new model will be a £285,000 (equaling $358,055) affair in its home market, and there is no word on North American availability yet, though left- and right-hand derivatives will be available.
