2022 AC Cobra Revealed in Electric Form, First Deliveries Coming Soon

Six decades after the first AC Cobra, the unmistakable convertible sports car shifts its paradigm into the 21st century. Now, AC Cars are completing the development of the AC Cobra Electric Series 1, the official electric version of this model. The new model promises to deliver the same personality and performance.
Although this car comes with modern powertrain technology, the AC Cobra is still a hand-built sports car, which is uncommon for electric vehicles but makes sense in the context of its price and production volume. If the market shows interest in this model, we are expected to see more of these in the future.
Just 58 examples of the AC Cobra Series 1 Electric will be made, which will celebrate the anniversary of the production of the first-ever AC Cobra, one of the most imitated cars on the market. The suggested retail price of an example is GBP 138,000 ($189,573), plus on-the-road charges. Therefore, the electric AC Cobra experience will not come cheap.
AC Cars have decided to offer the Series 1 of the Cobra Electric in just for colors, and all of them have electric in their name. Blue is the first on the list, as you can observe in the photo gallery, but customers can also opt for black, white, or green.
The electric AC Cobra Series 1 can sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in four seconds (approximate figures). Peak torque is 500 Nm (368.8 lb. Ft), while continuous torque is 250 Nm (184.4 lb. Ft). Its estimated range is 150 miles (241 km), but the automaker did not specify if the estimate is in the WLTP standard driving cycle or another standard.
The best part about the electric AC Cobra is its weight. According to its manufacturer, it only weighs 1.050 kilograms (2.314 lbs.), which is less than expected for an electric vehicle with a 55-kWh battery. The latter powers a 230-kW (308 HP) electric motor that sends all its resources to the rear wheels.
This is the only electric version of the AC Cobra that is authorized by the British marque. Its powertrain is developed with the assistance of Derby-based Falcon Electric. The latter has previously built a Series 4 AC Cobra in electric guise.
