Rare 1965 Shelby GT350 Fastback Is Looking for a New Home

With its introduction in 1965 the Shelby GT350 played a significant part of the muscle car generation and with a limited number produced, these examples of American automotive history are tough to find in their original form.
The Mecum Auction in Kissimmee, Florida, in January of 2023 is offering a rarity among the only 562 GT350 Fastbacks built by Shelby American in 1965. As with all GT350s to be built that year, this three-owner comes in Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue rocker stripes and the distinctive LeMans top stripes. It is not clear if the LeMans stripes came with the car when it was delivered to Tasca Ford in Rhode Island. Only 28% of GT350s had the stripes applied at Shelby American.
Nonetheless, this never-offered-for public-sale GT350 has all the makings of a stunning original find from the SCCA Registry and the Carroll Shelby signed glovebox door right down to the Shelby/Cragar 5-spoke wheels with new reproduction Blue dot tires.
The entire original matching numbers powertrain includes the HiPo 289/306 hp (228 kW / 310 ps) V8 engine topped with a Holley 715 CFM 4-barrel carburetor mounted on a Cobra high-rise aluminum manifold, Cobra Powered by Ford aluminum valve covers, Tri-Y headers and a large-capacity Cobra oil pan.
Also original is the Borg Warner T10 4-speed manual tranny in addition to the 3.89 gear ratio Detroit Locker rear axle.
Never intended for the comforts of driving the GT350 is a two-seater with the spare mounted where you will typically find rear seats. The car also retains the original sheet metal as well as the original Carlite side and rear glass.
The original shipping invoice, documented engine, and rear-end tags along with the original SFM SFM5S385 VIN tag provide the necessary details of the authenticity and rarity of this GT350.
There is no indication of the expected sale price but other 1965 Shelby GT350s that have been auctioned have recently commanded up $600,000.
