The Terra Wind Amphibious Motorhome Is Most Luxurious, Crazy Way to Vacation

5 V-BAT 128 Is an Upgraded VTOL Built with the U.S. Army in Mind

4 Reaper Drone Tested with System That Allows It to Spy From Very Far Away

2 These WWII Military Aircraft Can Still Blow Everyone Away With Their Skills

Netherlands to Receive Their First MQ-9A Block 5 Remotely Piloted Aircraft

Netherlands’ Royal Air Force will receive its first MQ-9A Block 5 remotely piloted aircraft (RPA). It was built by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) and it will be delivered along with four mobile Ground Control Stations and associated support equipment. 6 photos







According to the company, its MQ-9A aircraft has millions of hours of proven performance under its wings and is extremely suitable for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. It was designated "Reaper" by the U.S. and Royal Air Force. The aircraft has an endurance of more than 27 hours, a top speed of 240 Knots True Air Speed (276 mph/444 kph), and can operate to altitudes of up to 50,000 ft (15,240 m). Its payload capacity is 3,850 pounds (1,746 kg) that includes 3,000 pounds (1,361 kg) of external stores and its maximum endurance is 27 hours.GA-ASI's aircraft measures 36 ft (11 m) in length and has a 66 ft (20 m) wing span.



As for its technological features, the MQ-9A Block 5 has great surveillance capabilities, with full-motion, video, a Lynx multi-mode radar, automated identification system (AIS), Raytheon electro-optical sensors, to name just a few of its characteristics. It has a triple-redundant flight control system and it can operate fully



The MQ-9A aircraft will enter the testing phase later this year at



There was reason for celebration at GA-ASI’s headquarter in California, where the two parties marked the completion of the aircraft with a special roll-out ceremony. The RPA will be delivered by the end of this year, making the Netherlands another European country to benefit from GA-ASI’s advanced technology. The United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Italy already have such aircraft in their fleet, and Belgium is the next to sign a contract with the American manufacturer in the next few years. GA-ASI is an American company based in California and it specializes in manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles and radar solutions for the U.S. military as well as for commercial applications to customers all over the world.According to the company, its MQ-9A aircraft has millions of hours of proven performance under its wings and is extremely suitable for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. It was designated "Reaper" by the U.S. and Royal Air Force. The aircraft has an endurance of more than 27 hours, a top speed of 240 Knots True Air Speed (276 mph/444 kph), and can operate to altitudes of up to 50,000 ft (15,240 m). Its payload capacity is 3,850 pounds (1,746 kg) that includes 3,000 pounds (1,361 kg) of external stores and its maximum endurance is 27 hours.GA-ASI's aircraft measures 36 ft (11 m) in length and has a 66 ft (20 m) wing span.As for its technological features, the MQ-9A Block 5 has great surveillance capabilities, with full-motion, video, a Lynx multi-mode radar, automated identification system (AIS), Raytheon electro-optical sensors, to name just a few of its characteristics. It has a triple-redundant flight control system and it can operate fully autonomous or be remotely piloted.The MQ-9A aircraft will enter the testing phase later this year at GA-ASI ’s facility near Palmdale, California, before being shipped to the Royal Air Force by the end of 2021.

load press release