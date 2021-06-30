Autonomous Long-Range Missile System Will Blast Targets From 186 Miles Away

On June 30th, Israeli defense tech company Rafael unveiled its 5th generation long-range, autonomous, precision-guided missile system. Called Sea Breaker, the system can shoot maritime and land targets from up to 186 miles (300 km) away.
The system makes use of a wide range of technology advancements, including electro-optics, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and decision-making. Designed to "meet the complex challenges of modern warfare," Sea Breaker delivers precise strikes from stand-off ranges of up to 186 miles (300 km) against targets.
Even if the targets are not stationary or they are located in low-visibility areas, the system can still track them down using an advanced Imaging Infra-Red (IRR) seeker. As the name suggests, the missile can be launched from a variety of warships, including attack boats, frigates, and even small vessels like corvettes, in littoral and blue waters, as well as archipelago environments.
Its characteristics enable it to be launched on land as well. Designed for shore defense, the system makes use of Rafael's Spyder launchers, which allow for selected hits and controlled damage. The battery architecture allows for independent launchers as well as integrated solutions with a command and control unit (CCU) and numerous sensors.
Sea Breaker uses AI to realize deep-learning and data-based scene-matching, allowing for Automatic Target Acquisition (ATA) and Automatic Target Recognition (ATR). Therefore, in areas where the signal is poor or unavailable, the system is still fully operational. The missile is immune to devices designed to trick or deceive radar, sonar, or other detection systems, and it's also jam-resilient.
Capable of zipping at high subsonic speeds, Sea Breaker achieves a low-level flight. This, combined with its multi-directional, synchronized attack capabilities based on predefined attack plans, allow it to deliver surprise attacks. With a 250 lb. (113 kg) penetration, it makes a single hit powerful enough to eliminate a frigate.
To top it all off, the missile's datalink allows for real-time decision-making and tactical updates. The Sea Breaker also features a mid-flight abort capability and battle damage assessment which lets the operators see the target after the missile has been fired.
Even if the targets are not stationary or they are located in low-visibility areas, the system can still track them down using an advanced Imaging Infra-Red (IRR) seeker. As the name suggests, the missile can be launched from a variety of warships, including attack boats, frigates, and even small vessels like corvettes, in littoral and blue waters, as well as archipelago environments.
Its characteristics enable it to be launched on land as well. Designed for shore defense, the system makes use of Rafael's Spyder launchers, which allow for selected hits and controlled damage. The battery architecture allows for independent launchers as well as integrated solutions with a command and control unit (CCU) and numerous sensors.
Sea Breaker uses AI to realize deep-learning and data-based scene-matching, allowing for Automatic Target Acquisition (ATA) and Automatic Target Recognition (ATR). Therefore, in areas where the signal is poor or unavailable, the system is still fully operational. The missile is immune to devices designed to trick or deceive radar, sonar, or other detection systems, and it's also jam-resilient.
Capable of zipping at high subsonic speeds, Sea Breaker achieves a low-level flight. This, combined with its multi-directional, synchronized attack capabilities based on predefined attack plans, allow it to deliver surprise attacks. With a 250 lb. (113 kg) penetration, it makes a single hit powerful enough to eliminate a frigate.
To top it all off, the missile's datalink allows for real-time decision-making and tactical updates. The Sea Breaker also features a mid-flight abort capability and battle damage assessment which lets the operators see the target after the missile has been fired.