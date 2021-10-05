NASCAR Alum John Wes Townley Fatally Shot In Georgia



John Wes Townley died after during a double-shooting in Athens, Georgia on October 2nd



According to ACCPD spokesperson Lt. Shaun Barnett, police were called to a domestic disturbance at 240 Morton Ave, in Athens around 8:50pm on the 2nd of October, where they found both parties injured. John Wes Townley died after during a double-shooting in Athens, Georgia on October 2nd reports the Banner-Herald . His ex-wife was also shot during the incident and, although her injuries are serious, they are less severe and she is considered stable currently.

The Townleys had just finalized their divorce this past week.



The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has issued a statement that clarifies some of the details of the incident. In it they report that some time before the call Mr.Townley arrived at the house and became involved in an altercation with a third individual at the scene, a Mr. Zachary Anderson.



That altercation involved Mr. Townley brandishing a hatchet and attacking Mr. Anderson, 32, before Mr. Anderson fired several shots from his firearm. Early reports suggest that Ms. Townley was accidentally struck by the gunfire.