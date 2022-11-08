autoevolution
Corvette Month
NASA to Crash Urban Air Passenger Vehicle to See What Happens

8 Nov 2022, 07:33 UTC
Although a constant presence in our lives today, and in the case of some people a major deciding factor went in comes to purchasing a new car, crash test ratings have been around for just five decades or so. And that means for the larger part of their existence, cars lived their lives not crash-tested for safety ratings and the benefit of future travelers.
EVE Air Mobility (illustrative purposes only, not VTOL to be crashed) 11 photos
Volocopter VoloCity air taxiVolocopter VoloCity air taxiVolocopter VoloCity air taxiVolocopter VoloCity air taxiVolocopter VoloCity air taxiEve eVTOL AircraftEve eVTOL AircraftEve eVTOL AircraftEve eVTOL AircraftEve eVTOL Aircraft
These days, a new way of transporting people is being born. It called urban air mobility, and it includes everything from VTOLs to small helicopters and even the ever-elusive flying cars. True, the industry is not up and running yet, but many are working to make it so, and sooner than later, we’ll probably have countless such flying machines buzzing overhead in our cities.

Only this time some people seem determined not to let decades pass without implementing some sort of safety overview. And the first people to announce a step in this direction are working for NASA’s Landing and Impact Research Facility (LandIR).

It too involved in making urban air mobility a reality, NASA announced it will conduct a “crash test of an urban air mobility style passenger air vehicle” on November 9. We were not provided with any details as to what that vehicle is, aside for the fact we’re talking about one “made of advanced composite material.”

The test is being conducted by the agency as a means to provide researchers “with important data on aircraft crash-safety.” Crash-test dummies will be used to determine “crash response and likelihood of injury,” but the exact parameters of the test were not yet revealed - as in, we don’t know if the thing will be dropped from the air, from how high, and so on.

The American space agency says data from the test will be used to advance aircraft crash safety for future passengers and cargo, so keep an eye out for more details on the test on November 9.

Editor's note: Gallery shows various VTOLs for illustrative purposes.

