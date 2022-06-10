NASA Officially Going After UFOs, Doesn’t Like the Word and Calls Them UAPs Instead

Ever since aviation came into our lives all those many decades ago, people started seeing things. Things that could not be explained or dismissed as being of human design. And that slowly led to the UFO phenomenon we love and enjoy today.
UFOs are more or less officially recognized, with the American Department of Defense releasing a full chest of amazing details on them last year. But even if these details (and videos shot from military airplanes) are amazing, they didn’t help much in lifting the veil off what UFOs are. As President Obama bluntly put it back in 2021, we know something is there, but we have no idea what that something is.
To date, at least officially, the American space agency steered clear of the UFO phenomenon. Well, not anymore, as NASA will officially go after these things, and will try to explain them.
The agency announced on Thursday the formation of a study team to look into something it does not call UFOs, but UAPs – that’s unidentified aerial phenomena, in case you were wondering.
The team will start work this fall, and will “focus on identifying available data, how best to collect future data, and how NASA can use that data to move the scientific understanding of UAPs forward.”
In words we can all understand, the agency will dive into the pool of details available on UFOs (we’ll still call them that), and try to make sense of them from a scientific standpoint. The idea is to establish which of these manifestations are the result of some natural phenomenon, and which are not – for the record, NASA stresses that “there is no evidence UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin.”
The NASA teams will be headed by astrophysicist David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation in New York City, and will also include Daniel Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.
They’ll work for nine months on the study, and will rely on “the counsel of experts in the scientific, aeronautics, and data analytics communities.”
Most importantly, unlike similar stuff the DoD is doing, the results of the report will be public and accessible for anyone to study.
