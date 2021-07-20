Louis Vuitton Made a Portable Speaker That Looks Like a Glowing UFO

Louis Vuitton’s latest addition on its luxury tech list is a portable wireless speaker that looks like something that just landed in your living room from outer space. It’s not as big as we often see UFOs being depicted in movies, but the design looks strikingly similar. It even has glowing lights all over it.
The French fashion house is starting to gain popularity in the world of high-end tech products. After launching its wireless earbuds a year ago, Louis Vuitton is back with another accessory. The UFO-like shape is not randomly chosen by the House.
Inspired by its Toupie handbag, which comes in a similar format, the new Horizon light up speaker is meant to double as an art piece for your living room by approaching a different design to those on the market. And different it is.
It can be used at home as an art object in metal and noble leather, featuring the iconic LV branding. It comes in all black, so the 35 LED lights can form a striking contrast. The LEDs light up in a colorful light show that syncs to the beat in a digital recreation of the iconic Monogram Flower.
At the center of this speaker is engraved the name of the House, which also flashes to the beat. Made out of materials such as leather, steel and glass, the gadget comes with a strap as well for easy transportation.
It supports Bluetooth 5.1 and AirPlay 2, Qplay, and can be connected to iPhones and other general smartphones and wireless audio devices. According to Louis Vuitton, the speaker is delivered with a dock for straight positioning and charging, a universal adaptor with 6 plugs, and 2 USB-C to USB-C cables. It has a playtime of up to 15 hours per charge and can be fully recharged in less than two hours.
The device comes with its own app from which users can customize the color scheme of the lights and adjust their sound preferences. The price tag for one of these mini UFOs is $2,980, which is actually not far from the Toupie handbag that it takes inspiration from.
