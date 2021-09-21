Flying B-2 Spirit Is Why People Might Have Gotten the Whole UFO Thing Wrong

It’s extremely difficult to pinpoint the exact time when people started seeing mysterious flying objects in the sky. The first recorded mention of disks overhead dates all the way back to Ancient Egypt. Others point to the start of the so-called UFO craze closer to our time, around the time of the Second World War.
In fact, if you really look into this entire UFO history, you’ll realize people have started seeing strange things in the air at about the same time people started taking to the sky. As per the Occam razor principle, this means that, in the majority of cases, UFOs are probably human-made objects, seen through the eyes of the uninitiated, or the less-educated.
I mean, take a look at this thing here. It’s the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, a machine that has been around ever since 1997, and in the time that has passed since, we’ve grown used to it. Here, it is pictured as it flies over the RAF Fairford base in the United Kingdom earlier in August.
But imagine seeing something like this back in the day when it was not a publicly-known airplane, but a secret Northrop project. Would you see it as an artificial, although a very local piece of tech, an alien craft of some sort, or the manifestation of wizards?
And the B-2 is just one of many strangely shaped aircraft to have flown over the years. Just remember the Saab 35 Draken, or the Ryan X-13 Vertijet, or the F-117 Nighthawk.
So yes, given all that, and considering “any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic,” chances are humans might have gotten the whole UFO phenomenon wrong, and these flying objects are always fully explainable pieces of human technology.
Almost always, you might say, pointing to the recently-released American UFO report.
