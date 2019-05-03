New Shepard Rocket to Take Off on May 2 in New Cargo Test Flight

5 Biker Hits 2 Cars And Flees, is Then Run Over by One of The Drivers

4 Woman Jumps on The Hood of Moving Car in Houston Road Rage Altercation

3 Angry Driver Rams Into Cyclist Because He’s “Not a Car”

2 Audi A4 Driver Dares to Honk, Mustang Driver Messes Him And His Car Up

1 New Jersey Driver Swings Machete at Motorist in Road Rage Altercation

More on this:

Naked Woman Causes a Scene in Traffic, During Road Rage Altercation

This headline would have come as a small surprise if the events happened in Florida but, as it turns out, Texas is no stranger to stuff like that. 38 photos



The incident occurred last month, but video of it is just now starting to gain traction online. The description of the man who shot it doesn’t offer more context for it but to say that this was



“My friend and I were driving when the traffic stopped. I looked up and there was a woman on the road yelling at and hitting a large truck,” reads the caption of the video, provided to



Indeed, as you can see in the video at the bottom of the page, the woman does seem to stand stark naked in the middle of the road, while she tries to make a point with the truck driver by yelling. When that fails (as was to be expected), she goes in front of the truck and picks up her stuff from the road, but has a change of heart as she’s nearing her SUV .



She stops once more, turns her back to the blocked traffic and starts twerking. That’s when the guy filming it decided he’d had enough and put the phone away – which is a shame, really, because this way, we never get to find out whether the woman continued in the same manner for longer or headed back to her car to leave.



The report doesn’t mention either whether she was ever held accountable for stripping in public which, though funny on the Internet, is totally illegal in the real world.



A woman got into a fight with another driver on a road in Cypress, Texas, and for whatever reason, assumed that removing all her clothes and causing a major scene would help her win the dispute. It didn’t, but it did win her a place in the Internet hall of fame, albeit in that section where no one wants to find him or herself.The incident occurred last month, but video of it is just now starting to gain traction online. The description of the man who shot it doesn’t offer more context for it but to say that this was road rage . Naked road rage, more like it.“My friend and I were driving when the traffic stopped. I looked up and there was a woman on the road yelling at and hitting a large truck,” reads the caption of the video, provided to Viral Hog . “She was carrying her clothes and eventually put them down in front of the truck, only to pick them up after her outburst.”Indeed, as you can see in the video at the bottom of the page, the woman does seem to stand stark naked in the middle of the road, while she tries to make a point with the truck driver by yelling. When that fails (as was to be expected), she goes in front of the truck and picks up her stuff from the road, but has a change of heart as she’s nearing herShe stops once more, turns her back to the blocked traffic and starts twerking. That’s when the guy filming it decided he’d had enough and put the phone away – which is a shame, really, because this way, we never get to find out whether the woman continued in the same manner for longer or headed back to her car to leave.The report doesn’t mention either whether she was ever held accountable for stripping in public which, though funny on the Internet, is totally illegal in the real world.