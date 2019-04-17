Woman Jumps on The Hood of Moving Car in Houston Road Rage Altercation

A video that recently went viral shows a driver in Houston, Texas, getting into an altercation with a couple from another car, and the woman in that car jumping on the hood of the other vehicle.

38 photos



The driver says that the altercation started when another driver took issue with her driving slow on a Houston entrance ramp. The other driver got in front of her car and taunted her, and then eventually got out of the car, together with a male passenger, and moved towards the other vehicle.



“I had to take it slow, so I guess that's why she got mad or something,” the woman tells the media outlet, refusing to go on the record with her name or her face. “I got on another lane and she got in front of me again. I got in the last lane, and that's when she got behind me and was riding close behind me.”



“She literally got out the car and hopped on the car as I was driving, like, it was just so crazy,” the driver adds.



Because she never stopped the car, the woman on the hood eventually fell off and the driver kept going. She never reported the incident but she ironically shared it on social media. She says she just wants to “move on” from this nasty episode of road rage, which is in shark contrast with her decision to share the video on social media.



That said, all drivers are urged to call 911 and report any kind of dangerous behavior they notice on the road. This Houston driver may be itching to move on, but it was her duty to report the incident to the police, especially since she was directly involved and the other woman fell off the hood of her car.



The incident actually took place last summer, ABC 13 reports, after speaking with the driver whose passenger shot the video. Neither the driver nor the passenger reported it to the police, but they did share it online, wanting to show the world that “people are crazy.”The driver says that the altercation started when another driver took issue with her driving slow on a Houston entrance ramp. The other driver got in front of her car and taunted her, and then eventually got out of the car, together with a male passenger, and moved towards the other vehicle.“I had to take it slow, so I guess that's why she got mad or something,” the woman tells the media outlet, refusing to go on the record with her name or her face. “I got on another lane and she got in front of me again. I got in the last lane, and that's when she got behind me and was riding close behind me.”“She literally got out the car and hopped on the car as I was driving, like, it was just so crazy,” the driver adds.Because she never stopped the car, the woman on the hood eventually fell off and the driver kept going. She never reported the incident but she ironically shared it on social media. She says she just wants to “move on” from this nasty episode of road rage, which is in shark contrast with her decision to share the video on social media.That said, all drivers are urged to call 911 and report any kind of dangerous behavior they notice on the road. This Houston driver may be itching to move on, but it was her duty to report the incident to the police, especially since she was directly involved and the other woman fell off the hood of her car.