Detroit Woman is Beaten to a Pulp by Occupants of The Car That Hit Hers

In what is yet another instance of violent road rage, a female driver from Detroit is facing a very long road to recovery after she was jumped by a trio from another car, after they hit her vehicle.
Skye Bacon tells Fox 2 that she was driving down the street when, at an intersection, she was hit by another car. She doesn’t say whether she did anything to cause the accident, but the implication is that she didn’t.
She drove a farther way from the junction and she pulled over to inspect the damage to her van. The other car followed her and a woman got out, so Bacon assumed they would exchange numbers and be on their way, as the insurance people would handle things from there.
She was wrong.
“She was just instantly mad wanted to fight she wanted to argue,” Bacon says of the woman who approached her. In a matter of seconds, Bacon was pressed against the side of her van, with the woman screaming in her face. “When I told her to get back she took the opportunity to start swinging on me then the other girl start swinging on me,” she says for the same media outlet.
After the second woman attacked, a man stepped in. He pulled Bacon by the legs and slammed her to the ground, and the 3 stomped on her face. Understandably, Bacon is angry, because she knows she did nothing to deserve such a brutal beatdown.
“You did this to me but you were in the wrong,” she says. “I didn't try to fight you I didn't want to fight you I just wanted to do this the right way and get it over with.”
Police are now looking for the attackers but they’re yet to determine whether the 3 were even in the same car – i.e. the car that hit Bacon’s. However, they have some surveillance video to serve as lead and are hoping to catch the suspects soon.
