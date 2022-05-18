Mysterious, Record-Breaking $600 Million Megayacht Azzam Changes Owners

Even by the outrageous standards set by multi-billionaires when it comes to floating palaces, Azzam stands out. It’s one of the most famous yet also the most mysterious megayacht ever built, a several-time record-breaker and an astonishing piece of engineering.
Azzam was launched by Lurssen Yachts in 2012, just three short years after it was commissioned by none other than Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, ruler of Abu Dhabi, and supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces. It was tailored to his exact taste and demands, to serve as a floating luxury residence that was both fast and stable.
The original owner, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, passed away on May 13, at age 73. As Yacht Harbor points out, this means that Azzam has changed or is about to change ownership soon, and might even emerge on the market, if the family decides to part with it.
Initially meant to be smaller, but blown up to size so as it would fit everything the Sheikh wanted onboard, Azzam is 180 meters (590 feet) long, which makes it the longest private-owned vessel in the world. It has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, and a massive interior volume of 13,136 GT spread across five decks, which ranks it among the biggest in the world. At an estimated cost of $600 million, it is also among the most expensive.
Since delivery in 2013, Azzam has been offered for charter, but supposedly only on paper, for tax reasons. This means that details about this impressive build are very scarce, aside from what Lurssen revealed during and after completion. The gigantic luxury vessel is powered by two gas turbine engines and two MTU diesel engines that deliver a total of 97,000 hp and a top speed in excess of 31 knots (35.6 mph / 57.4 kph) but, even at this speed, not a single piece of the crystal chandelier in the main salon rattles. In economy mode, Azzam has transatlantic range.
With accommodation for 36 guests and as many as 70 crew, Azzam offers amenities like private cinema, helipad, and the biggest glass-encased salon ever built on a ship. Whoever has $600+ million to spare (*and is not a Russian oligarch) will get one of the most spectacular pieces of naval engineering. When and if it’s offered for sale.
The original owner, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, passed away on May 13, at age 73. As Yacht Harbor points out, this means that Azzam has changed or is about to change ownership soon, and might even emerge on the market, if the family decides to part with it.
Initially meant to be smaller, but blown up to size so as it would fit everything the Sheikh wanted onboard, Azzam is 180 meters (590 feet) long, which makes it the longest private-owned vessel in the world. It has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, and a massive interior volume of 13,136 GT spread across five decks, which ranks it among the biggest in the world. At an estimated cost of $600 million, it is also among the most expensive.
Since delivery in 2013, Azzam has been offered for charter, but supposedly only on paper, for tax reasons. This means that details about this impressive build are very scarce, aside from what Lurssen revealed during and after completion. The gigantic luxury vessel is powered by two gas turbine engines and two MTU diesel engines that deliver a total of 97,000 hp and a top speed in excess of 31 knots (35.6 mph / 57.4 kph) but, even at this speed, not a single piece of the crystal chandelier in the main salon rattles. In economy mode, Azzam has transatlantic range.
With accommodation for 36 guests and as many as 70 crew, Azzam offers amenities like private cinema, helipad, and the biggest glass-encased salon ever built on a ship. Whoever has $600+ million to spare (*and is not a Russian oligarch) will get one of the most spectacular pieces of naval engineering. When and if it’s offered for sale.