autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's BMW M Month
Car reviews:
 

Porsche’s First Megayacht, Royal Falcon One, Still on the Market After Hefty Price Cut

Home > News > Float and Dive
11 May 2022, 05:26 UTC ·
Porsche is a brand with incredible, wide appeal for buyers without budgetary constraints. Even so, Royal Falcon One, a stunning catamaran that has been dubbed Porsche’s first megayacht, is proving a very hard sell.
Royal Falcon One, Porsche's first megayacht, has seen a considerable price drop after 2 years on the market 23 photos
Royal Falcon One catamaranRoyal Falcon One catamaranRoyal Falcon One catamaranRoyal Falcon One catamaranRoyal Falcon One catamaranRoyal Falcon One catamaranRoyal Falcon One catamaranRoyal Falcon One catamaranRoyal Falcon One catamaranRoyal Falcon One catamaranRoyal Falcon One catamaranRoyal Falcon One catamaranRoyal Falcon One from Porsche Design StudioRoyal Falcon One from Porsche Design StudioRoyal Falcon One from Porsche Design StudioRoyal Falcon One from Porsche Design StudioRoyal Falcon One from Porsche Design StudioRoyal Falcon One from Porsche Design StudioRoyal Falcon One from Porsche Design StudioRoyal Falcon One from Porsche Design StudioRoyal Falcon One from Porsche Design StudioRoyal Falcon One from Porsche Design Studio
Royal Falcon One was delivered in 2019, and it’s been on the market ever since. Designed entirely by Studio F.A. Porsche and built by Royal Falcon Fleed and Kockums, on an architecture by Incat Crowther, this catamaran is a stunning build with performance to match. It is technically Porsche’s first megayacht, but its second tagline is equally apt: it is a “spaceship on water.”

As it happens, it’s a spaceship on water that’s proving a very hard sell. Initially listed with a “price on request” in late 2019, it was still available in February 2022 after “several” millions were chopped off the asking price, listed at $26.6 million. Today, pricing has been reduced even further, and Royal Falcon One is asking $24.2 million. Hey, even multi-millionaires must love a good bargain.

With a total length of 135 feet (41 meters), Royal Falcon One offers an interior volume of 499 GT, which is usually found on mono-hull ships of a bigger length. Due to its twin-hull construction, it is decidedly faster and more stable than single hulls, while also more fuel efficient.

Accommodation on board is for 10 guests across five cabins, with additional accommodation for a crew of 10. Royal Falcon One is lavishly appointed, with elegant interiors, and generous outdoor areas for entertaining and relaxing. There’s a jacuzzi on the sun deck, formal and outdoor dining areas, and sizable lounges, all furnished elegantly in muted tones, with the occasional dash of vibrant blue and yellows for contrast.

Royal Falcon One is powered by twin MTU 16V 4000 M93L engines that take it to a top speed of 39 knots (42.5 mph / 68 kph). It cruises at 15 knots (17 mph / 27 kph), and has a range of 2,250 nautical miles (2.590 miles / 4,167 km) in economy mode, which maxes out at 10 knots (11.5 mph / 18.5 kph).

Perhaps equally noteworthy is the fact that this gorgeous cat is “in a brand new condition and has low engine hours.”

Video thumbnail
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Porsche Royal Falcon One catamaran luxury yacht megayacht Incat Crowther
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories