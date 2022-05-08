Billionaire Owner of $325M Amadea Spent Over $500K on Fuel Trying to Flee Sanctions

If Amadea’s recent troubles were televised content, they would be a soap opera or, better yet, one of those Housewives-type of reality shows. It has everything from shameless opulence, a controversial origin story (aka ownership), plot twists, surprise appearances, and cliffhangers. No drinks are thrown into the faces of mortal enemies (*that we know of), but it comes close enough.
To cap it off, Amadea comes with a ridiculous price tag on its highly-mediated fleeing attempt: over $500,000 for just that one trip, according to a new Forbes report.
Amadea is a gorgeous build, controversial ownership aside. It was delivered by Lurssen in 2017, so it’s a very new ship, featuring incredible design and performance, and the kind of opulence onboard you’d expect when you think “Russian oligarch.” It includes gilded furniture and real gold touches, helipad and mosaic-tiled room, gym and spa, fabulous lounges and winter garden, and a lobster tank, because what kind of a rich-person are you if your vessel doesn’t have one?
The Amadea saga began with the start of the war in Ukraine, on February 24, 2022. Its owner is Russian gold king Suleiman Kerimov, a good friend of President Vladimir Putin who was actually with him as the tanks rolled into the neighboring country. Amadea docked off the Caribbean island of Sint Maarten in December 2021, and sailed off when Kerimov’s name was included on new sanctions list in the EU, UK and the U.S.
In March, it undertook an 18-day crossing of the Pacific at cruising speed, starting from Mexico and heading presumably to the Russian port of Vladivostok, with one fueling stop. It never got to its final destination, because the captain asked for permission to dock in Fiji, where local authorities acted on behalf of the U.S. and seized it. FBI agents boarded the megayacht last week, after ownership was confirmed: Amadea belonged to Kerimov, despite Kerimov’s most admirable attempt to pass it off as belonging to another Russian oligarch (non-sanctioned, this time), Eduard Khudainatov.
According to an analysis by Spire Global Inc. and Bloomberg News, cited by the media outlet, Kerimov wasn’t just desperate in his attempt to keep his $325 million toy from being seized. He was also a big-spender, because he had no other choice. Amadea now holds the dubious record of the longest and most expensive journey undertook this year with the goal of fleeing sanctions: 8,358 nautical miles (9,620 miles / 15,479 km) and a total of $530,000 spent on fuel. Ironically, the mileage for this last trip is half the amount of miles Amadea traveled all through 2021.
Roman Abramovich’s two record-breaking ships Eclipse and Solaris, Alexei Mordashov’s Nord, and Dmitry Pumpyansky’s Axioma. But Amadea holds the title crown, for the time being: a most beautiful and expensive superyacht that its owner was determined not to let fall into strange hands. He spent a fortune to ensure it didn’t happen, but karma still came for him. Karma, and the feds.
