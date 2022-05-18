PewDiePie Flies His Dogs on Charter Private Jet Because They’re Too Fat for Commercial

“It’s a dog’s life” has an entirely different meaning when the human has an estimated net worth of $53 million. Never say that being an influencer is not a “job.”
PewDiePie is one of the most popular and successful content creators on YouTube. Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, who works under the PewDiePie moniker, may be worth some $53 million, but he remains relatable – down to the way in which he documents his and his wife’s struggle to take their dogs with them on their move to Japan.
The influencer moved to Brighton, UK, several years ago and, in 2019, decided to relocate to Japan. The international health crisis happened, which translated into a two-year delay on that plan, but on May 1, the couple – and the couple of dogs – landed in Tokyo, ready for their new life. The biggest challenge with the move, he says in one of his most recent videos, was flying the dogs there.
Most airlines offer animal transport in the cargo hold, as you must be aware. However, pugs have known breathing issues, so Felix didn’t want Maya and Edgar in there. Traveling with a pet in-cabin is also a possibility, but most airlines have a weight limit of 8 to 9 kg (17.6 to 20 pounds), including the carrier that the pet must not leave at all. Edgar is 10 kg (22 pounds) on his own, so he’s too “fat” to fly commercial, Felix concludes.
Eventually, the YouTuber decided to chart a private jet, to make the 15-hour flight bearable for the two dogs. For a reported $80,000 fee, he, the wife, and the two fat pooches flew in total comfort, without having to share space with strangers and without any the hassle of flying commercial.
It’s not uncommon to hear that celebrities fly their pets on private jets: Lewis Hamilton, for instance, famously flew one of his dogs to a location where the other was because the two were missing each other. The dog was only accompanied by a minder on the flight. But private charter for pets is becoming a thing with non-famous people, as well, including the middle class.
A recent report revealed that pet travel by private charter is a segment that’s seen a rise in demand since 2020. Private charter is the only segment of the aviation market to see a boom since the start of the international health crisis, and it also applies to pets. Put it simply, people moving out of large hubs are choosing private charters for the four-legged members of the family because it’s less stressful and more convenient.
In PewDiePie’s case, even at $80,000, it’s also affordable.
The influencer moved to Brighton, UK, several years ago and, in 2019, decided to relocate to Japan. The international health crisis happened, which translated into a two-year delay on that plan, but on May 1, the couple – and the couple of dogs – landed in Tokyo, ready for their new life. The biggest challenge with the move, he says in one of his most recent videos, was flying the dogs there.
Most airlines offer animal transport in the cargo hold, as you must be aware. However, pugs have known breathing issues, so Felix didn’t want Maya and Edgar in there. Traveling with a pet in-cabin is also a possibility, but most airlines have a weight limit of 8 to 9 kg (17.6 to 20 pounds), including the carrier that the pet must not leave at all. Edgar is 10 kg (22 pounds) on his own, so he’s too “fat” to fly commercial, Felix concludes.
Eventually, the YouTuber decided to chart a private jet, to make the 15-hour flight bearable for the two dogs. For a reported $80,000 fee, he, the wife, and the two fat pooches flew in total comfort, without having to share space with strangers and without any the hassle of flying commercial.
It’s not uncommon to hear that celebrities fly their pets on private jets: Lewis Hamilton, for instance, famously flew one of his dogs to a location where the other was because the two were missing each other. The dog was only accompanied by a minder on the flight. But private charter for pets is becoming a thing with non-famous people, as well, including the middle class.
A recent report revealed that pet travel by private charter is a segment that’s seen a rise in demand since 2020. Private charter is the only segment of the aviation market to see a boom since the start of the international health crisis, and it also applies to pets. Put it simply, people moving out of large hubs are choosing private charters for the four-legged members of the family because it’s less stressful and more convenient.
In PewDiePie’s case, even at $80,000, it’s also affordable.