My BMW App Tells You Everything About Your Journeys and This Is How You Can Use It

Those who own a BMW and are passionate about their car more than just filling it up and driving it around now have a mobile app that tracks journeys and analyses personal driving style.
With My Trips in your My BMW App, you get data insights about your journeys. The first thing you need to do is log in with the same BMW ID as in the My BMW App. Then from the Options menu, select the "Update apps and services" setting using the iDrive controller.
By following the options "Auto" - "Settings" - "General settings" - "Data privacy," enable "All data including analysis" or select "My trips".
If you have a BMW with Operating System 8, go to "Apps" - "System Settings" and select "Update apps and services".
When you identify the "Data privacy" function, activate "All services including analytics". If you have successfully completed this process your trips should be recorded and displayed in the My BMW App.
Select your preferred overview, such as for the last month, or individual journeys day by day. If you feel lost in the menu, you can also find a step-by-step tutorial on how to activate My Trips.
BMW Digital Key sharing is done by sending a link. It can also be sent via WhatsApp messaging service. The recipient does not need a BMW ID, all they have to do is access the link. If the owner and recipient are close to each other, the key can also be shared via Apple AirDrop or Android Nearby Share. For security reasons, it will sometimes be necessary to enter an activation code that the sender would send to the recipient. Once the digital key has been received on an iPhone, the recipient can add it to the Apple Watch.
The new function is available for all new cars with BMW Digital Key or BMW Digital Key Plus. Older models will be able to make full use of this function once their software has been updated to version "22-11" or later via Remote Software Upgrade.
Apple users have priority. This means that cross-platform sharing will initially be available for iPhone devices and compatible Google smartphones (Apple iPhone - with iOS 16.1 or later - or Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, with Android 13 or later). Samsung models will receive the update later.
