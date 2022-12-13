BMW Turns Into "DeeMW" on Social Media, but Wasn't Hacked

One of BMW’s Facebook pages and the brand’s main Instagram account had their profile pictures changed on Tuesday. Instead of the well-known white and blue emblem with its four quadrants and a circular shape, the images now show “DeeMW” on a simple black background with white and yellow lettering. Here’s what this might tell us.
BMW decided to confuse some of its fans and customers on Tuesday. But, don’t worry, there is a good explanation for what’s going on.
The automaker changed its BMW Group’s cover photo and profile picture on Facebook. It also replaced the easily identifiable logo on the official BMW Instagram account, where three meme-like images suggesting somebody else took over were added.
“It’s the DeeMW Group Facebook Channel,” says BMW Group on Facebook after a confused fan asked what the sudden change in visual identity is all about. Many started to suspect the social media team somehow lost control and somebody with a very well-defined sense of humor took over.
One German fan even got so upset about it that they asked BMW to stop messing with “such a historical name” and said the carmaker should be “ashamed” of this stunt. But the brand's representatives answered and told that person not to worry, adding “I’ll just look around for a while and not break anything.”
On Instagram, the images are also trying to suggest that now someone else is in control, but they all conform to the same color scheme – yellow writing in an unchanged font.
All in all, this tells us that BMW has not been hacked. This is most likely the start of an interesting social media campaign meant to attract our attention to something that the Bavarian entity has in store for its customers and partners.
Since we’re inching closer to the middle of December and the 2023 edition International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023) is just around the corner, the German company might want to alert everyone interested that it’s going to bring something new to the automotive world.
Back in 2019, the company held its NEXTgen event, where it showcased its plans for an electrified future, together with the progress made in sustainable manufacturing, automation, and parts sourcing. That’s also when we saw a couple of interesting and thought-provoking concept vehicles like the Vision M NEXT or the Motorrad Vision DC Roadster. At the same time, the Vision NEXT 100 and the Vision iNEXT (now the production model iX) were also showcased.
BMW could up the ante at CES 2023. The Bavarian automaker might have something else in store to show to everyone interested in technology, manufacturing, and mobility. The NEXTgen event could evolve at CES and display BMW’s ideas for a more sustainable future, where innovation is used to save and reuse materials while allowing humans to explore new techonological realms. All this could happen through a new concept vehicle that might follow in the iCircular concept’s footsteps.
Lastly, BMW’s obsession with making cars smarter and more useful for their owners, without having technology interfering with the driving pleasure, could result in a new interior design philosophy. The all-new BMW 7 Series already showed that the automaker can take the crown from competitors like the S-Class. It wouldn’t surprise us to see that “Dee” is a new concept vehicle that proposes a completely new interior design idea that has as its core philosophy the sustainable digitalization of the human-machine interaction. And, of course, artificial intelligence (AI) will be involved and it could come with better speech capabilities.
CES 2023 is scheduled to start on January 5th, 2023.
