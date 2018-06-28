autoevolution
 

Musician Boarded Off Plane for “Unbearable” Stench Dies in Portugal

A Russian musician hailed as a guitar pioneer in Russia died in hospital in Portugal from tissue necrosis. His death comes after an incident last month where he was boarded off the plane because he smelled bad.
It wasn’t just that he hadn’t bathed, either: on May 30, a Transavia flight from the Canary Islands to the Netherlands was forced to make an emergency landing in Faro, Portugal, because one passenger was making the other sick.

Andrey Suchilin, 58, had been treated in Gran Canaria for what doctors there labeled a “simple beach infection.” As it turned out, it was much worse than that, and he soon developed necrosis. Unaware of his condition, he made arrangements to go back home, his vacation having come to an end.

Suchilin smelled so badly that fellow passengers started puking and fainting. The pilot of the plane first tried to contain the situation by isolating Suchilin in one of the plane’s bathrooms, but he soon realized the severity of the situation. He understood that the artist needed medical assistance and waiting until destination for him to get it might put his life in danger.

The plane made an emergency landing in Portugal, where paramedics took the artist straight to the hospital. One day after the emergency landing, Suchilin was still healthy enough to poke fun of himself and the incident on Facebook.

The tragic and comic component of this whole situation is that I caught a disease, which (let’s not say how and why) makes a person quite stinky. As a result, a group of passengers may demand the captain for you to be removed from the plane,” Suchilin wrote, as cited by RT.

One day later, he went into a coma. Suchilin underwent several surgeries and intensive treatment, but he never recovered. He died at the hospital this week, the same media outlet says.
