Musician Boarded Off Plane for “Unbearable” Stench Dies in Portugal

More on this:

1 Teen Rolls Out of Fiery Detroit Plane Crash that Killed His Parents

2 Irate Woman Has Massive Meltdown on Plane Because of Emergency Landing

3 Delta Airlines Bans Pit Bulls as Emotional Support Companions

4 Beggar Holds Up Qatar Airways Flight by Minutes, Makes a Lot of Money

5 More Cars Are Being Hit with Poop Falling from the Sky in Canada