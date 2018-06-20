Beggar Holds Up Qatar Airways Flight by Minutes, Makes a Lot of Money

Of all the places you’d expect to see someone begging for money, an airplane must come last. There’s good reason for that, too: you need money to get on a plane, so that defeats the purpose of asking for it from other people.

10 photos



The problem was, as you can see, that he was supposed to be sitting down and wearing his seatbelt, and was holding up the flight by standing in the aisle. One female cabin crew is seen approaching him and trying to talk him into resuming his seat, to little success.



“I understand you, sir, but we're about to take off,” she tells the man, as cited by the



The man eventually returns to his seat after more cabin crew members intervene. The flight registered a few minutes’ worth of delay, but the company is yet to address the incident in any way. No word either whether the man had actually bought a ticket or had somehow managed to slip on board unnoticed, thinking he could make good money here.



The Mail says the plane was flying from Doha to Shiraz, with a one-way ticket on this route costing about $500 for a basic seat, with Qatar Airways. In other words, if you’re a beggar on a plane, you’re already richer than most beggars. If you’re a beggar who flies Qatar Airways, you’re pretty much set.



Still, this kind of reasoning was lost on an Iranian on board a Qatar Airways flight, as the video below shows. The man got up from his seat right before takeoff and, armed with a plastic pouch or bag of some sort, proceeded to make a more or less honest buck.The problem was, as you can see, that he was supposed to be sitting down and wearing his seatbelt, and was holding up the flight by standing in the aisle. One female cabin crew is seen approaching him and trying to talk him into resuming his seat, to little success.“I understand you, sir, but we're about to take off,” she tells the man, as cited by the Daily Mail . He ignores her and continues to plead with his fellow passengers, two of whom are seen reaching over to place money in his pouch.The man eventually returns to his seat after more cabin crew members intervene. The flight registered a few minutes’ worth of delay, but the company is yet to address the incident in any way. No word either whether the man had actually bought a ticket or had somehow managed to slip on board unnoticed, thinking he could make good money here.The Mail says the plane was flying from Doha to Shiraz, with a one-way ticket on this route costing about $500 for a basic seat, with Qatar Airways. In other words, if you’re a beggar on a plane, you’re already richer than most beggars. If you’re a beggar who flies Qatar Airways, you’re pretty much set.