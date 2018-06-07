autoevolution
 

Qatar Airways Boss Is Sorry for Saying No Woman Could Do His Job

7 Jun 2018, 11:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
One prerequisite for a good joke is comedic timing. Your joke can be hilarious, but it will still backfire if you tell it at the wrong time or to the wrong audience. That’s a lesson Qatar Airways boss Akbar al-Baker learned at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) conference in Sydney.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
Baker has now issued an apology, after saying at the conference that his job could only be carried out by a man because it’s too “challenging.” Ironically, one the themes at the conference was gender equality and female empowerment. Timing is everything, we told you.

In a statement released to the media, Baker says that the media “sensationalized” his joke because he obviously meant no harm by it. He’s not sexist, he’s just funny and misunderstood, and his continued efforts to promote female workers in his company should stand as proof for that.

I would like to offer my heartfelt apologies for any offense caused by my comment yesterday, which runs counter to my track record of expanding the role of women in leadership throughout the Qatar Airways Group,” Baker says, as cited by the BBC.

Qatar Airways firmly believes in gender equality in the workplace and our airline has been a pioneer in our region in this regard, as the first airline to employ female pilots, as one of the first to train and employ female engineers, and with females represented through to senior vice-president positions within the airline reporting directly to me,” he adds.

Of the 280 airline members of the IATA, only 6 have female chief executives, so while Baker’s comment might have been just a joke, they did reflect the mentality operating within the industry. Women are still regarded as not good enough to be put in leading positions, since they would be too “challenging” for them. Sometime, the hardest truths are first told in jest.
airplane lol Qatar Airways sexism
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tank Vs. Well How the European eCall Emergency System Works Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Drifting Guide for Dummies Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Latest car models:
CHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVPEUGEOT 508 SWPEUGEOT 508 SW MediumAUDI Q8AUDI Q8 Large SUVBMW X5BMW X5 Large SUVCITROEN C5 AircrossCITROEN C5 Aircross Large SUVAll car models  
 
 