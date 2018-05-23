autoevolution
 

Zunum Electric Airplane Will Fly in 2022

23 May 2018, 11:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The enthusiasm with which companies have embraced the concept of electric mobility will soon expand far beyond the realm of automobiles, as we already heard news of electric barges to carry merchandise to the cities of  Antwerp, Amsterdam, and Rotterdam.
6 photos
Zunum electric airplaneZunum electric airplaneZunum electric airplaneZunum electric airplaneZunum electric airplane
Now we have word of when the world’s first electric commercial airplane would become operational. The aircraft, manufactured by Zunum Aero, would enter service as part of the JetSuite fleet as soon as 2022.

According to Business Insider, Zunum would deliver 100 such airplanes to the private jet rental company. They will be used for both rental operations and the company’s JetSuiteX regional airline that operates daily flights between Burbank (LA), the East Bay/Concord, Oakland and Las Vegas. 

The Zunum airplane is a configurable machine which can operate with a pilot, without one, just like a drone, as an electric jet or as a hybrid one. Its batteries are hidden in the wings and the rear fuselage can be used to house either another battery pack or a range extender.

This latter configuration was chosen by JetSuite, which will be using thus the hybrid jets: electric batteries working in conjunction with a gas turbine coupled with a generator. Electric motors are used to take the airplane to the sky and its destination.

The maximum cruise speed for the plane is not significantly faster than that of a hypercar, 340 mph (547 km/h). It can take off from a 2,200 feet runway (670 meters) and can land on a slightly longer one, 2,500 feet (762 meters).

The airplane has been configured to seat a maximum of 27 people, spread through economy, premium and executive classes.

According to Zunum, the electric plane would have an operating cost of $250 per hour, allowing for significant savings in ticket price.

Zunum is backed in its initiative by Boeing’s HorizonX. It hasn’t yet properly flown one of its creations but has plans to do so in 2019.
zunum aero electric jet electric airplane Boeing jetsuite
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tank Vs. Well Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
KIA SportageKIA Sportage Medium SUVMITSUBISHI LancerMITSUBISHI Lancer CompactASTON MARTIN DB11 AMRASTON MARTIN DB11 AMR CoupeBMW M5 CompetitionBMW M5 Competition CompactASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600ASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600 CoupeAll car models  
 
 