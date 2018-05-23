Zunum Electric Airplane Will Fly in 2022

More on this:

1 Mercedes-AMG Project One Shines in New Wallpaper Gallery

2 Tesla of the Canals: World's First Electric Autonomous Barges

3 Eviation Alice Is a 9-Seat Electric Aircraft with 600 Miles Range Coming in 2018

4 SeaBubbles Raises $11 Million for Its Hovering Electric Autonomous Taxi Boat

5 DARPA Moves Forward with Vertical Takeoff and Landing Electric Aircraft