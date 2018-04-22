Skyrider Airplane Stand Up Seats Allow Airlines to Pack Passenger Like Sardines

Modern day air travel is not exactly an experience worth having, especially on long routes that make people sit on a chairs for hours on end. That soon may change, as an Italian seat designer is working on a solution which would allow people to sort of stand up.
This type of seating would also allow more humans to be packed in flying cylinders with wings, as they would scrap a few feet from the space usually occupied by each passenger in today’s airplanes. That’s because this seating concept, called Skyrider 2.0, would have people stand on seats in a way similar to that of a rider sitting in a saddle.
Aviointeriors, the company which created the seat, says that the thing that sets their concept apart is the “original bottom that ensures an increased upright passenger positon allowing installation of the seat at a reduced pitch, while maintaining an adequate comfort.”
The stated goal of having these seats installed is to increase passenger numbers by some 20 percent, while at the same time weighing 50 percent less than standard economy class seats. Because there are virtually no moving parts in the concept, maintenance costs are also reduced to a minimum.
As you might have guessed, this seating arrangement is meant for people who love to fly low-cost airlines or tickets. For richer folks there’s another solution in the works at Airbus: sleeping berths.
These will be made available in the in the catalog of certified solutions starting 2020, at first for the A330. They will be fitted in the cargo hold on the airplane, in specially designed containers.
The containers are highly customizable, airlines being able to opt to use them as dormitories, rest areas, conference rooms or even play areas for children.
Back to the Skyrider, this concept has been previewed by Aviointeriors before. The design failed to get the US Federal Aviation Administration’s approval.
This type of seating would also allow more humans to be packed in flying cylinders with wings, as they would scrap a few feet from the space usually occupied by each passenger in today’s airplanes. That’s because this seating concept, called Skyrider 2.0, would have people stand on seats in a way similar to that of a rider sitting in a saddle.
Aviointeriors, the company which created the seat, says that the thing that sets their concept apart is the “original bottom that ensures an increased upright passenger positon allowing installation of the seat at a reduced pitch, while maintaining an adequate comfort.”
The stated goal of having these seats installed is to increase passenger numbers by some 20 percent, while at the same time weighing 50 percent less than standard economy class seats. Because there are virtually no moving parts in the concept, maintenance costs are also reduced to a minimum.
As you might have guessed, this seating arrangement is meant for people who love to fly low-cost airlines or tickets. For richer folks there’s another solution in the works at Airbus: sleeping berths.
These will be made available in the in the catalog of certified solutions starting 2020, at first for the A330. They will be fitted in the cargo hold on the airplane, in specially designed containers.
The containers are highly customizable, airlines being able to opt to use them as dormitories, rest areas, conference rooms or even play areas for children.
Back to the Skyrider, this concept has been previewed by Aviointeriors before. The design failed to get the US Federal Aviation Administration’s approval.