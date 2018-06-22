Delta Airlines Bans Pit Bulls as Emotional Support Companions

U.S. Military to Have Space Force Branch

You might consider leaving your emotional support companion at home if you’re planning on flying with Delta Airlines. As of July, the new modifications to the company’s pet policy go into effect. 10 photos



In recent months, service animals stories have made plenty of headlines, with Delta taking up a lot of the conversation with its promise to alter its animal policy to make it more strict. Well, they’re keeping their promise.



If you’re wondering why the change, worry no more: in more diplomatic terms, the company says they’re tired of having to deal with dog bites on staff and passengers, and pee and pooh on the aisle.



Two Delta employees were bitten on a recent flight between Atlanta and Tokyo-Narita by a customer’s pit bull during boarding, Ashton Kang, Delta spokesperson, tells the publication.



There was also an 84 percent increase in “reported incidents involving service and support animals since 2016, including urination/defecation, biting, and even a widely reported attack by a 70-pound dog,” Kang says.



Adds Gil West, Delta's chief operating officer, “The safety and security of Delta people and our customers is always our top priority. We will always review and enhance our policies and procedures to ensure that Delta remains a leader in safety.”



All things considered, Delta is done with this kind of drama. So, if you must fly with your service or emotional support animal and it's a pit bull-type, or if you have more than one of these animals, choose a different airline company because Delta is done.