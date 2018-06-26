Irate Woman Has Massive Meltdown on Plane Because of Emergency Landing

A flight from Hudson to Minneapolis turned into a huge spectacle when a female passenger flew into hysterics because the plane had to make an unscheduled stop.
Video of the incident was posted to Facebook, but of the 1 minute and 20 second footage, only fragments truly make sense. The rest is the kind that would have to be beeped out, because the woman used a lot of profanity to make herself understood.
It’s still unknown whether she had a medical condition or what exactly it was that ticked her off, but ABC13 hints that she became irate when an unscheduled stop in Rochester was announced. Another passenger on the plane had a medical emergency and he had to be taken to a hospital.
This is when the woman got up from her seat and started screaming at cabin crew and fellow passengers. She wouldn’t say what upset her, but she did mention having brothers in the Marine and having been to hell herself. About 10 f***ing times!
She also threatened a female staffer who tried to get her back to her seat. “Get me the f*** off this (long string of expletives) plane! You want to be (expletive) and b**chy to me? You'll see me f***ing pissed,” she yelled.
An unedited version of the incident video is available below. It also shows the woman shoving her first in a man’s face, as he had gotten up from his seat in an attempt to block her from advancing down the aisle.
Eventually, cabin crew and police escorted the woman off the plane, so at the very least, she got her wish.
In a statement to the same media outlet, Spirit Airlines apologizes for the disturbance but doesn’t offer more details about the current status of the woman who caused it.
“Yesterday morning, a flight from Houston to Minneapolis had to land in Rochester, Minnesota due to a guest experiencing a medical emergency,” the statement says. “On the ground in Rochester, another passenger became erratic and irate and was removed from the aircraft with the assistance of law enforcement. We apologize to our guests who had to witness this and for the inconvenience of the delay. Safety is our top priority at Spirit Airlines.”
Warning: NSFW language.
It’s still unknown whether she had a medical condition or what exactly it was that ticked her off, but ABC13 hints that she became irate when an unscheduled stop in Rochester was announced. Another passenger on the plane had a medical emergency and he had to be taken to a hospital.
This is when the woman got up from her seat and started screaming at cabin crew and fellow passengers. She wouldn’t say what upset her, but she did mention having brothers in the Marine and having been to hell herself. About 10 f***ing times!
She also threatened a female staffer who tried to get her back to her seat. “Get me the f*** off this (long string of expletives) plane! You want to be (expletive) and b**chy to me? You'll see me f***ing pissed,” she yelled.
An unedited version of the incident video is available below. It also shows the woman shoving her first in a man’s face, as he had gotten up from his seat in an attempt to block her from advancing down the aisle.
Eventually, cabin crew and police escorted the woman off the plane, so at the very least, she got her wish.
In a statement to the same media outlet, Spirit Airlines apologizes for the disturbance but doesn’t offer more details about the current status of the woman who caused it.
“Yesterday morning, a flight from Houston to Minneapolis had to land in Rochester, Minnesota due to a guest experiencing a medical emergency,” the statement says. “On the ground in Rochester, another passenger became erratic and irate and was removed from the aircraft with the assistance of law enforcement. We apologize to our guests who had to witness this and for the inconvenience of the delay. Safety is our top priority at Spirit Airlines.”
Warning: NSFW language.