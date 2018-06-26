Space Nation of Asgardia Gets Its First President

Asgardia is for the moment an online platform where people can sign up and post stuff about themselves and others. Not unlike Facebook, but with far fewer profiles, options and ads.The nation’s capital, and the place where the information you post on your profile is stored, is Asgardia-1, a satellite now in low-Earth orbit that was launched in 2017.At first glance, the entire affair seems like just a way to setup yet another social platform. But Ashurbeyli, the founding father of Asgardia and now its president, has big plans for the project, including having it become a member of the United Nations.Because of logistics reasons, the space nation is for now only a digital nation. Sometime at the beginning of the next decade, its reach in space would expand with the launch of an orbital satellite constellation.Much more ambitious projects, like space stations called Arks, and the establishment of a Moon colony is to follow as soon as possible.For now, projects are supported by donations from citizens and the president’s own money, as he is not a poor fellow. Some taxes for the citizens might be imposed when things become more tangible. The president also plans that by the end of the year Asgardia to have its own banking system and currency.Getting Asgardian citizenship is as easy as creating a profile on any website, and agreeing with the country’s constitution. At the time we are writing this, Asgardia claims to have over 200,000 listed members.Attempts at creating digital nations from scratch have been made before. But Asgardia has the advantage of having been born in a time when technology might just give it the chance it needs to survive.At least at first glance, the principles on which it is to be built seem solid enough, and they include at least two promises that might just attract the right amount of attention from the right kind of people: peace and no political parties.Attached below is the Constitution of the Space Nation of Asgardia.