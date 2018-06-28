Oumuamua Interstellar Object Accelerated and Changed Course in Our Solar System

Lamborghini Hybrid Supercar Reportedly Shown To Prospective Customers

19 photos Codenamed LB48H, a new hybrid supercar is in the pipeline from Lamborghini according to The Supercar Blog. Citing unnamed sources, the motoring publication reports that “a prototype was showcased at a private event in Italy a few weeks ago.”



The Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese is expected to showcase the mystery model “in New York and Tokyo in the coming weeks,” but don’t take these words for granted. After all, there’s no leaked photo or official information in this regard.



Described as “a precursor to the Aventador replacement,” the LB48H is said to rely on



The publication calls attention to research & development boss Maurizio Reggiani, who “had hinted at a one-off hypercar back in September 2017.” More to the point, the publication refers to an interview with CarAdvice through which Reggiani expressed that “a new version of what we call a one-off” will soon be revealed.



Expected to borrow exterior design elements from the



This so-called one-off would succeed the Centenario and Veneno, and as far as the hybrid part is concerned, don’t forget the Asterion



Whatever the future holds, you can bet your two cents on something truly special from the Italian supercar automaker. Lamborghini never did disappoint its fans and customers in the modern era, right?