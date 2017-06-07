autoevolution

Moto Guzzi Begins U.S. Demo Tour, Test Rides Included

 
7 Jun 2017, 9:58 UTC ·
by
Moto Guzzi U.S.A. keeps on going to promote its new machines and is launching a national demo tour for its fans, visiting important riding events across the country this summer.
One of the events is the week-long Americade festival. Celebrating its 35th year, the event offers guided and unguided tours thorough the beautiful Adirondack Park and Green Mountains of Vermont, erecting Americade’s Expo with nearly 200 industry vendors, and offering more motorcycle shows than any other event in the U.S.

Demo rides during the Americade will be available between June 6 - 10, usually from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Next, comes the Motorcycle Week at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which has become the demo destination during Laconia Motorcycle Week. Moto Guzzi will host a display and demonstrations onsite.

The week will also include AMA and ASRA racing, the Loudon Classic ride, Sick Boy pet run, fashion show, Wall of Death stunt show, and more. The demo rides will be available between June 12 - 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The next Moto Guzzi stop will be at Thunder in the Valley Motorcycle Rally. The annual rally celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and is said to have been planned its best party yet.

Just east of Pittsburgh, the rally features live music, a host of vendors, stunt shows, and American Motor Drome Wall of Death. Moto Guzzi will be part of the action too, and will offer demo rides between June 22 - 25 during the aforementioned time interval.

Moto Guzzi staff will be on hand at each event to introduce the range, answer questions, and lead rides on the motorcycles, which include the new for 2017 Moto Guzzi MGX-21 bagger, California 1400 Touring, V9 Roamer, V9 Bobber, V7III Stone, as well as the returning Eldorado and Audace models from the 1400 engine family.

Thousands of motorcyclists from all over the continent will now be able to ride Europe’s most storied brand for themselves. Arriving from the shores of Lake Como to the pristine American backdrop of some of America’s most scenic riding, Moto Guzzi encourages all attendees to experience a piece of history and unique character that has made these motorcycles legendary.
moto guzzi v7 Moto Guzzi neo-retro cruiser power-cruiser
 
