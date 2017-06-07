Moto Guzzi Begins U.S. Demo Tour, Test Rides Included

Moto Guzzi U.S.A. keeps on going to promote its new machines and is launching a national demo tour for its fans, visiting important riding events across the country this summer.





Demo rides during the Americade will be available between June 6 - 10, usually from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Next, comes the Motorcycle Week at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which has become the demo destination during Laconia Motorcycle Week.



The week will also include AMA and ASRA racing, the Loudon Classic ride, Sick Boy pet run, fashion show, Wall of Death stunt show, and more. The demo rides will be available between June 12 - 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The next Moto Guzzi stop will be at Thunder in the Valley Motorcycle Rally. The annual rally celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and is said to have been planned its best party yet.



Just east of Pittsburgh, the rally features live music, a host of vendors, stunt shows, and American Motor Drome Wall of Death. Moto Guzzi will be part of the action too, and will offer demo rides between June 22 - 25 during the aforementioned time interval.



Moto Guzzi staff will be on hand at each event to introduce the range, answer questions, and lead rides on the motorcycles, which include the new for 2017 Moto Guzzi MGX-21 bagger, California 1400 Touring, V9 Roamer, V9 Bobber, V7III Stone, as well as the returning Eldorado and



