Moto Guzzi Shows New V7 III Anniversary Model For 2017

Moto Guzzi is celebrating 50 years of the V7 model and it did that by launching a special edition Anniversario model at the Progressive International Motorcycle Show in Chicago recently.





The tribute to the original V7 includes an elaborate chrome motif beginning with the fuel tank featuring the Moto Guzzi eagles in a shiny finish. Available starting April this year, the Anniversario is offered at an MSRP of $9,990.



If that’s too much chrome and oldschool fashion for you, the 2017 V7 III Racer might be what you’re looking for. The model is a true custom bike with a great attention to detail and is also offered in limited numbers.



Separating it from the other flavors is a “Racing Red“ powder coated frame and swingarm, along with a satin-chrome fuel tank dominated by the company’s red eagle.



The racing looks continue with clip-on handlebars, a racer saddle, and black anodized aluminum side panels and injector covers. Price and availability are the same as for the Anniversario.



There’s also the 2017 V7 III Special model, which appears to better combine chrome and matte black accents. A host of distinctive details include spoked wheels with polished aluminum channels and black hubs, an instrument panel with two circular dials and the “old-school” look of the quilt-stitched saddle, complete with new passenger grab rail.



The Special version will be available in April as well, and comes with a price tag of $8,490. However, if this is also too classic for you, there’s still a chance...



You can get a ratted-out 2017 V7 III Stone model, which can be had in matte black (or other matte colors) apart from the fork tubes and headlight. The profoundly metropolitan dark matte look is completed with a single-dial instrument panel, a new saddle, a shortened front mudguard and, a unique feature in the V7 III range, light alloy spoked wheels.



Also, the Stone can be had earlier, as it will hit Moto Guzzi dealerships in March, offered at an MSRP of $7,990.