Mostly Complete 1970 Dodge Charger Was Born as a 383, Now Boasts a 1976 440

If you’re looking for a project car that would make it less boring to stay home during these awful times, this 1970 Dodge Charger right here is one of the best candidates for a well-done restomod. 17 photos



First of all, it’s the new engine under the hood that pushes the Charger closer to a restomod treatment. Instead of the 383 (6.3-liter) that came with the car when it was manufactured approximately 50 years ago, the Charger now rolls with a 1976 440 (7.2-liter) paired to a 727 automatic transmission



What you need to know is that the engine does start and run, but on the other hand, you can’t take the car home on its own wheels. Not only that additional fixes are required, but the seller also says that the wheels and tires do not go with the car anyway.



There’s obviously rust here and there, but on the other hand, the Charger comes with a new steering column from a ’68 or ’69 model and an instrument cluster borrowed from a MY 1969.



Needless to say, it’s pretty clear this is nothing more than a project car, but on the other hand, finding the necessary parts for a ’70 Charger shouldn’t be too hard given it’s one of the most popular models that people restore these days.



The car is already catching the attention of the WWW, with 13 bids submitted in less than a day since the auction went live on



