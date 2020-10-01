1970 Dodge Charger 500 Barn Find Comes with a Little Surprise Under the Hood

4 This 1967 Dodge Charger Barn Find Is a Golden Survivor with a Mysterious Engine

Dodge Charger 500 started its adventure on this planet back in 1968 when the American carmaker decided that it needed a more capable NASCAR racer that actually stood a chance against the Ford models that were dominating the series in the late ‘60s. 17 photos



What you see here is a 1970 example of the Dodge Charger 500 that is currently being auctioned off online after previously being parked for no less than 32 years.



The owner says the car was found in a barn, and despite the engine starting and running, it doesn’t look like it’s ready to be driven home on its own wheels. In fact, it won’t even have the wheels, as the seller says they won’t go with the car to whoever buys the Charger.



As for the little surprise hiding under the hood, this Charger 500 was originally equipped with a 318ci (5.2-liter) engine, but at some point during its life, this unit was replaced with a 1966 383ci (6.3-liter) paired to a 727 automatic transmission.



Needless to say, if you buy this car for a restoration project, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to bring it back to tip-top shape, and the photos in the gallery pretty much speak for themselves. The Charger was originally painted in Dark Tan Metallic (code FT6).



The vehicle is mostly complete, the seller guarantees, the glass is good, and the bumpers are straight.



As for the price, it looks like the interest in this Charger is pretty high right now. A total of 20 bidders are fighting for the car on the eBay page, and the highest offer is $10,100 at the time of writing.

