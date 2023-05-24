More Drivers Can Unlock Their Cars With an iPhone as New CarPlay Just Around the Corner

Apple's push for a digital future, including in the automotive market, is slowly making progress, this time with help from German carmaker Mercedes.
The latest-generation E-Class now allows owners to unlock the doors and start the engine with an iPhone and an Apple Watch. As such, traditional car keys are no longer required, as Apple's devices can take care of everything in an E-Class.
Apple launched Car Key support back in 2021, but the adoption is still happening with baby steps. BMW was the first carmaker to bring it to its cars (and is currently the company with the biggest number of models supporting Car Key), while Hyundai joined the fun shortly after that with Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis models.
Lotus is also expected to offer Car Key in the near future, as an announcement in this regard is allegedly imminent.
Car Key uses Bluetooth and UWB to let car owners lock and unlock the doors of their vehicles. Drivers can also start the engine, and some other extras, such as remote access, could be offered depending on the car model.
Mercedes will allow E-Class owners to share the Digital Vehicle Key with up to 16 people. As a result, other iPhone and Apple Watch owners can unlock the vehicle and start the engine by simply getting access to the digital key. The sharing can be subject to different rights, so the owner can only provide someone else with access to the vehicle without giving them the option to start the engine.
Apple is getting more involved in the automotive market, especially as the company is moving closer to its own car's debut. With an Apple Car expected in 2025, Car Key allows Apple to become a more important player in the car world even before this highly anticipated launch takes place.
Apple also plans to launch the new-generation CarPlay this year, with more details expected to be shared at WWDC in early June. Based on Apple's typical release calendar, the upgraded CarPlay experience could debut alongside the new-generation iPhones in the fall of this year. However, next month's developer conference could also witness a CarPlay announcement, especially as Apple needs app makers to create new solutions for the car experience.
Compared to the existing version of CarPlay, the upgraded release will require new hardware, so it won't run in cars where the system is already available. Apple has already joined forces with several carmakers to launch models running the new CarPlay, and the first unveilings are projected to take place later this year. Most likely, Apple's CarPlay debut will also include announcements from various carmakers as well, including a confirmation of the 2024 models that will support the new version.
