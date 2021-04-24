Modern Plymouth Cuda Concept Flexes Hellcat Muscle in Sleek Rendering

Back in the early 1970s, the third generation of the Plymouth Barracuda, which is the one most enthusiasts think of when the name is mentioned, and the Dodge Challengers were brothers in arms, sharing the then-new E-body platform. And while the first wasn't as fortunate as the second in terms of a modern incarnation, this rendering is here to fix that.
We're dealing with a quick animation that does an extremely good job at convincing us this comes from a showroom rather than somebody's computer.
With the Plymouth brand confined to the history books, rumors about Dodge bringing back the Barracuda name for the convertible version of the Challenger, which never got, regardless of the branding, refused to go away during the past decade.
However, with the current generation of Dodge muscle cars being almost ready for retirement and the automaker talking about electrification as a potential solution for keeping the genre alive, we'll have to see the fate of nameplates such as the Challenger and Charger before allowing ourselves to dream about a new Barracuda.
The starting point for the project was the Challenger Hellcat, which adds a factory supercharger twist to the N/A plot introduced back in the day. As for the Plymouth portrayed here, we're dealing with a 1971 model year, the only one that saw the vehicle sporting quadruple headlights.
This is actually a Cuda, the sportiest of the vehicle's three derivatives (the other two were the base Barracuda and the more lavish Gran Coupe) - the fender gills of the '71 Cuda are also present.
Nevertheless, with the side exhaust sitting just before the rear wheels, the machine reminds us of the AAR (All American Racer) Trans Am motorsport tool and its road version.
That blower hat up front might not be what it seems. For one, we've recently discussed a real-world build based on the modern Challenger which features an old-school supercharger, hat and all, placed above the factory unit of the 6.2-liter HEMI for the purpose of impersonating Mad Max's Interceptor.
So, perhaps digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel, who is responsible for this work, pulled a simialr stunt while working to add retro flavor to the Mopar machine.
