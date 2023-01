Model Elsa Hosk’s Cozy Sunday Included Posing With Her Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG

The former Victoria's Secret model doesn't just use cars for professional photoshoots. Because she flaunts a lot of them on her social media account, too. While she seems to have a clear preference for classic cars, her collection also includes a few modern ones, and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class is among them.The Swedish model’s most recent set of pictures, captioned "Cozy Sunday," posted on Sunday, January 22, shows the model with a cozy winter jacket posing next to her dark off-roader. And this isn’t the first time this G-Class has made an appearance on her social media, being one of the most recurring vehicles in her photoshoots. And it must be among her favorite rides to drive.The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a very popular model, especially among celebrities, models, and athletes. Because of its rugged, imposing exterior, premium features, and powerful performance, a lot of them have one in their garage. They usually go for the top-of-the-line version, theG 63, which brings even more power and style.But based on previous pictures she shared with the same off-roader in April last year, the G-Class the model owns is not from the current generation. It seems to be a facelifted 20212 version . Back then, the update included a completely redesigned panel and center console, horizontal LED lights under the headlights, and new rear-view mirrors. It offered a 3.0-liter turbodiesel entry-level variant, while the top version had a 5.5 turbocharged V8 engine under the hood.It's unclear which engine she went for, but it doesn't seem to be the AMG version, but a regular Mercedes-Benz G-Class. And based on the badging on the side, Hosk's comes with a V8, which was reserved for the G 500 (the G 550 in the U.S.). The power unit delivered 382 horsepower (387 ps) at 6,000 revs per minute, with 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) of torque between 2,800 and 4,800 rpm, sent to all wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.Not long ago, Elsa Hosk shared a picture showing that she carried her Christmas tree on top of a classic car, a blue Porsche 911 from the O Series. While she could've opted for the off-roader to carry her tree, the Porsche surely fitted the Los Angeles vibe better, where she reportedly spent Christmas.In her collection, the former Victoria's Secret model also has a Cadillac Escalade, a couple more vintage Porsches like a red 944 and a Cayman 987, plus a Lamborghini Murcielago. And that is quite a diverse collection.