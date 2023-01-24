Model Elsa Hosk’s Cozy Sunday Included Posing With Her Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Models and cars go hand in hand and Elsa Hosk seems to know that. While she has a particular liking for classics, her “cozy Sunday” photoshoot included a modern one, a Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
The former Victoria's Secret model doesn't just use cars for professional photoshoots. Because she flaunts a lot of them on her social media account, too. While she seems to have a clear preference for classic cars, her collection also includes a few modern ones, and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class is among them.
The Swedish model’s most recent set of pictures, captioned "Cozy Sunday," posted on Sunday, January 22, shows the model with a cozy winter jacket posing next to her dark off-roader. And this isn’t the first time this G-Class has made an appearance on her social media, being one of the most recurring vehicles in her photoshoots. And it must be among her favorite rides to drive.
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a very popular model, especially among celebrities, models, and athletes. Because of its rugged, imposing exterior, premium features, and powerful performance, a lot of them have one in their garage. They usually go for the top-of-the-line version, the AMG G 63, which brings even more power and style.
But based on previous pictures she shared with the same off-roader in April last year, the G-Class the model owns is not from the current generation. It seems to be a facelifted 20212 version. Back then, the update included a completely redesigned panel and center console, horizontal LED lights under the headlights, and new rear-view mirrors. It offered a 3.0-liter turbodiesel entry-level variant, while the top version had a 5.5 turbocharged V8 engine under the hood.
It's unclear which engine she went for, but it doesn't seem to be the AMG version, but a regular Mercedes-Benz G-Class. And based on the badging on the side, Hosk's comes with a V8, which was reserved for the G 500 (the G 550 in the U.S.). The power unit delivered 382 horsepower (387 ps) at 6,000 revs per minute, with 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) of torque between 2,800 and 4,800 rpm, sent to all wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.
Not long ago, Elsa Hosk shared a picture showing that she carried her Christmas tree on top of a classic car, a blue Porsche 911 from the O Series. While she could've opted for the off-roader to carry her tree, the Porsche surely fitted the Los Angeles vibe better, where she reportedly spent Christmas.
In her collection, the former Victoria's Secret model also has a Cadillac Escalade, a couple more vintage Porsches like a red 944 and a Cayman 987, plus a Lamborghini Murcielago. And that is quite a diverse collection.
