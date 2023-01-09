Molly-Mae Hague’s “Cool Mom Car” Is Actually a Mercedes-Benz G-Class

There are a lot of images you get when you think of a mom car, but they’re usually of a minivan or an SUV. Very few people in the world would consider the G-Wagen as a mom car, but Molly-Mae Hague is one of those people.
Ahead of Christmas, reality show star and influencer Molly-Mae Hague treated herself to her "dream car." In a lengthy YouTube video uploaded on her channel, she revealed she wanted it for over a year and got it delivered to her house recently. Molly-Mae explained that it had been her dream car for years and initially wanted to buy it as her first car, but people around her advised her not to go for this powerful SUV without much driving experience and she now agrees. Instead, she went for a Range Rover Evoque first.
But now that she's 23 years old and with more experience, she decided that it was time. And the pregnant influencer decided the G-Wagen is her "cool mom car," as she claimed on social media. While not a lot of people would think of the G-Wagen as a mom car, it definitely is cool.
She admitted she bought the vehicle in late 2021 and that it took a while to get it, but she fully customized it to her liking. She originally wanted a dark green exterior, but she ended up going for a chocolate brown paint job that seems to be the G manufaktur citrine brown magno. That one comes with an additional price of £4,750 ($5,790 at today's exchange rate). It sports privacy tinted windows and stock, five-twin-spoke wheels. When it comes to the cabin, she went for the Nappa leather macchiato beige/ black combo and open-pore natural walnut wood trim, plus chocolate brown steering wheel.
Molly-Mae Hague didn't go for the most popular G-Wagen among celebrities, the G 63, but seems to have chosen the entry-level G-Class, the G 400 d AMG Line Premium Plus.
The G 400 d comes with a 2.9-liter inline-six engine, which puts out 326 horsepower (330 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, sent to all wheels via a nine-speed transmission. It can go from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.4 seconds, with a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph). And it starts at £131,095 (around $159,810) before taxes and options.
Naturally, she also received some critics in the comments with concerns about her and her upcoming baby’s safety in the G-Wagen. But Molly settled that in her vlog, where she explained that, while at the beginning she did feel like she was “driving a lorry,” she had enough time to get more comfortable with the size of the vehicle. And that she had gotten accustomed to it enough so she could drive her baby daughter around when she comes into the world. So, it is, indeed, a cool mom car.
