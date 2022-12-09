Model Elsa Hosk Carries Her Christmas Tree on Top of a Classic Porsche 911

Everyone is getting ready to start their Christmas decorations, buying presents and trees. Model Elsa Hosk is also in the holiday spirit and just bought her Christmas tree, carrying it on top of a classic Porsche 911.
Former Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk seems to be a fan of vintage cars. She doesn't just keep them stored away in a garage but uses them whenever she needs to.
In a recent photo shared on her Instagram Stories, the Swedish model showed what an "LA Christmas" looks like: a blue vintage car, a sunny day, and a Christmas tree on a rack on top of the classic.
The vehicle she used seems to be a Porsche 911 from the O series, which is the series that started it all. When it comes to the variant, it looks like it might be the 911 S, introduced in 1966 with the Fuchs wheels Hosk’s classic has.
The Porsche 911 S from the O series benefitted from a 2.0-liter flat-six engine, good for 158 horsepower (160 ps) and 132 lb-ft (179 Nm) of torque. It was able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just under eight seconds, with a top speed of 141 mph (227 kph).
And since models and cars usually go together very well, Elsa Hosk seems to prove that. And she seems to have a particular liking for vintage cars. She previously casually posed with other Porsche examples, a red 944 and a Cayman 987. In the past, she also did a photo shoot with a Ferrari 308 GTS, and reportedly owns a Cadillac Escalade, a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, and a copper and black Lamborghini Murcielago.
Elsa Mosk isn’t the only celebrity to have recently transported her Christmas tree on top of her car. Rocketman actor Taron Egerton recently purchased his own tree, putting it on top of his Toyota Prius. But while that might not be such a big deal, not everyone would be willing to risk placing a Christmas tree on a vintage Porsche 911. But Elsa Hosk surely seems like a risk-taker.
