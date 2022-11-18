Misfortune vs. BMW M240i vs. Kia Stinger GT vs. Porsche 718 Boxster S

In today's race, we're taking a look at how the BMW M240i, Kia Stinger GT, and Porsche 718 Boxster S fare against each other. So let us dispense with the pleasantries and get to it because saying "surprises will occur" would be the understatement of the day.
The 2022 BMW M240i comes equipped with a 3.0-liter inline-six turbocharged engine capable of producing 382 horsepower with (387 ps) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. It weighs 3,871 lbs. (1,756 kg), has an all-wheel drive system, and eight-speed automatic transmission.
The 2022 Kia Stinger GT rocks a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine outputting 368 hp (373 ps) with 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) of torque. It has an eight-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive system and weighs 4,179 lbs. (1,895 kg).
The Porsche 718 Boxster S, driven by none other than Sam from Sam CarLegion, has a 2.5-liter flat-four turbocharged engine that produces "just" 350 horsepower (355 ps) with 309 lb-ft (419 Nm) of torque. Its seven-speed DCT transmission and rear-wheel drive system only have to keep pushing 3,133 lbs. (1,421 kg). That means it's 738 lbs. (335 kg) and 1,046 lbs. (474 kg) lighter than the BMW, respectively the Kia.
During the first drag attempt, the Stinger GT and M240i were first off the starting line, with the Porsche lagging a bit behind due to a slower reaction time at launch. A couple of seconds later, the BMW was leading the pack, with the Porsche right after it and Kia last. For a little while, the 350-horsepower (355 ps) 718 Boxter S was giving the 368-hp (373 ps) BMW a run for its money, but when they crossed the line, it was a clean photo finish, with the M240i winning by a hair.
While they were returning to the starting line, the Porsche got a flat tire, and unfortunately, the race was over as soon as it started. Sadly, they didn't try another one between the remaining two cars. It's a real shame as well because it looked like if the Boxster had had a faster launch, it could have easily won the day, with the BMW in second and Kia in last place. The mishap took place on the usual Canada-based track Sam conducts his racing business.
The 2022 Kia Stinger GT rocks a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine outputting 368 hp (373 ps) with 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) of torque. It has an eight-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive system and weighs 4,179 lbs. (1,895 kg).
The Porsche 718 Boxster S, driven by none other than Sam from Sam CarLegion, has a 2.5-liter flat-four turbocharged engine that produces "just" 350 horsepower (355 ps) with 309 lb-ft (419 Nm) of torque. Its seven-speed DCT transmission and rear-wheel drive system only have to keep pushing 3,133 lbs. (1,421 kg). That means it's 738 lbs. (335 kg) and 1,046 lbs. (474 kg) lighter than the BMW, respectively the Kia.
During the first drag attempt, the Stinger GT and M240i were first off the starting line, with the Porsche lagging a bit behind due to a slower reaction time at launch. A couple of seconds later, the BMW was leading the pack, with the Porsche right after it and Kia last. For a little while, the 350-horsepower (355 ps) 718 Boxter S was giving the 368-hp (373 ps) BMW a run for its money, but when they crossed the line, it was a clean photo finish, with the M240i winning by a hair.
While they were returning to the starting line, the Porsche got a flat tire, and unfortunately, the race was over as soon as it started. Sadly, they didn't try another one between the remaining two cars. It's a real shame as well because it looked like if the Boxster had had a faster launch, it could have easily won the day, with the BMW in second and Kia in last place. The mishap took place on the usual Canada-based track Sam conducts his racing business.