See the 2023 Nissan Z Blast the 2022 Kia Stinger GT Out of the Water, Wheelspin and All

Today’s contestants are the 2023 Nissan Z and the 2022 Kia Stinger GT. They will be going head-to-head in a couple of dig and roll races to find out which one comes out on top. The rules are simple, we all know them, so now let’s see how they performed.
First off, the Nissan Z is packing a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine capable of producing 400 horsepower (405 ps) with 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of torque. It has a rear-wheel drive system, a nine-speed automatic transmission, and weighs in at 3,550 lbs. (1,610 kg). One important thing to note is that the driver was complaining about the tires not having enough grip, which led to a lot of wheelspin.
Moving on, we have the Kia Stinger GT. It’s rocking a slightly larger 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, but at the same time, it outputs fewer ponies, rated at 368 horsepower (373 ps). However, it does have a bit more torque, at 376 lb-ft (510 Nm). It’s AWD with an eight-speed automatic transmission and weighs 4,179 lbs. (1,895 kg). It is heavier, but at least there are no objections about the tires here.
During the first dig race, both cars launched at the same time, but a couple of seconds later, the Kia almost left the Nissan in its rear-view mirror. That was because of the bad tires the latter was equipped with. However, soon after that, the Nissan Z overtook its competitor with no problems, and got to the finish line first, by at least two car lengths.
The second time around, the Stinger GT simply flew off the starting line, leaving the Nissan way behind. But just like during the first try, the latter caught up and won again. Only this time, the Nissan Z had even more wheelspin and won just by a hair.
After that, they went at it in three roll races. The first one had them going from 31 mph (50 km), and the Kia finally won. Next, they floored it from the same speed as before while being in second gear, and the Nissan was first to the finish line. The third roll race started from 49 mph (80 kph), and for a while it was close, but no cigar for the Kia.
It’s a shame we didn’t get any specific statistics about the times they managed to pull off, but it’s all the same, with the 2023 Nissan Z winning almost every race. However, the Kia can carry five people in it, as opposed to just two in the Nissan.
