Misadjusted Headlights Prompt 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Recall in the U.S.

According to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 108, the headlights of a road-going vehicle are not permitted to feature horizontal adjustment. Automakers typically use a cap to block the adjuster, and somewhat curiously, VW installed these caps on the vertical aim of the ID.4.
The Part 573 safety recall report singles out 3,231 examples produced between December 15th, 2020 and March 30th, 2021 at the company’s eco-friendly assembly plant in Zwickau. Volkswagen also mentions that ID.4s affected by this problem were specified with the range-topping headlights.
Incorrectly adjusted headlights automatically translate to reduced visibility for the driver and glare for oncoming motorists, conditions that increase the risk of a crash. Volkswagen explains this error through “incorrect work instructions,” which is very surprising for a company as meticulous as VW.
The ID.4s involved in the callback will have their vertical aim caps removed and the horizontal aim blocked. The remedy component is the same as the recalled component, and the German automaker isn’t offering a reimbursement plan because all these ID.4s are within the warranty period.
VW told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that workers had received the correct instruction on May 5th, but affected customers will have to wait until July 30th for their notification letters to arrive by first-class mail. The repair, obviously enough, won’t cost a cent in terms of labor.
Not as large as the increasingly popular Tesla Model Y, the ID.4 is currently available stateside from $39,995 excluding destination charge. The compact-sized crossover qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit, which makes it a value-oriented means of zero-emissions personal transportation.
Don’t, however, think for a moment that it’s a nasty econobox on the inside. There may be a few iffy plastics and piano-black surfaces here and there, but even the base trim level is loaded with goodies that include a 10-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, and advanced driver-assist systems.
Pro is the name of the least expensive variant, which can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive for $3,680 extra. The Pro also promises 250 miles (402 kilometers) in one go with a fully-charged battery pack and a DC fast-charging rate of 60 miles (97 kilometers) for every 10 minutes plugged in.
Incorrectly adjusted headlights automatically translate to reduced visibility for the driver and glare for oncoming motorists, conditions that increase the risk of a crash. Volkswagen explains this error through “incorrect work instructions,” which is very surprising for a company as meticulous as VW.
The ID.4s involved in the callback will have their vertical aim caps removed and the horizontal aim blocked. The remedy component is the same as the recalled component, and the German automaker isn’t offering a reimbursement plan because all these ID.4s are within the warranty period.
VW told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that workers had received the correct instruction on May 5th, but affected customers will have to wait until July 30th for their notification letters to arrive by first-class mail. The repair, obviously enough, won’t cost a cent in terms of labor.
Not as large as the increasingly popular Tesla Model Y, the ID.4 is currently available stateside from $39,995 excluding destination charge. The compact-sized crossover qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit, which makes it a value-oriented means of zero-emissions personal transportation.
Don’t, however, think for a moment that it’s a nasty econobox on the inside. There may be a few iffy plastics and piano-black surfaces here and there, but even the base trim level is loaded with goodies that include a 10-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, and advanced driver-assist systems.
Pro is the name of the least expensive variant, which can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive for $3,680 extra. The Pro also promises 250 miles (402 kilometers) in one go with a fully-charged battery pack and a DC fast-charging rate of 60 miles (97 kilometers) for every 10 minutes plugged in.