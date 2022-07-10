Mint-Condition 2002 MV Agusta F4 750 S Is the Two-Wheeled Portrayal of Stark Opulence

Turn up to a bike night on this sexy beast and you’ll most certainly be the center of attention.
The MV Agusta F4 750 S is widely regarded as one of Massimo Tamburini’s finest design efforts, and what you’re seeing here is a 2002 variant with 11k miles (18,000 km) on the odometer. Having been acquired by the current owner back in 2003, this exotic showstopper still manages to look brand-new after all these years.
About three months ago, the bike’s fueling system was flushed and one of its wiring harness diodes has been replaced with a fresher item. Underneath those voluptuous fairings hides a twin-cam 749cc inline-four powerplant, featuring sixteen radial valves, 12.0:1 compression and a Weber-Marelli fuel injection system.
At a whopping 12,750 rpm, the liquid-cooled engine is capable of producing 137 crank-measured stallions, while a peak torque output of 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) will be generated at 10,500 spins per minute. Agusta’s spartan uses a six-speed cassette-type gearbox to let this force reach the rear wheel, consequently gaining the ability to run the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds.
Once that’s done, the F4 750 S will continue accelerating to a top speed of 175 mph (282 kph). Its suspension arrangement comprises 49 mm (1.9 inches) upside-down Showa forks at the front and an adjustable Sachs monoshock with progressive linkage at the opposite end.
Stopping power is obtained from drilled 310 mm (12.2 inches) rotors and six-piston Nissin calipers up north, along with a 210 mm (8.3 inches) brake disc and a four-piston caliper down south. Lastly, the motorcycle weighs 421 pounds (191 kg) before you add any fluids to the equation.
This mesmerizing specimen is now heading to auction on Bring a Trailer, and there are only two days separating us from the bidding deadline (July 12). Although you’d only need about $6,000 to get ahead of the top bidder at this time, we’ve reasons to doubt that sum will actually be enough to satisfy the reserve price.
