Mint-Condition 2002 MV Agusta F4 750 S Is the Two-Wheeled Portrayal of Stark Opulence

The MV Agusta F4 750 S is widely regarded as one of Massimo Tamburini’s finest design efforts, and what you’re seeing here is a 2002 variant with 11k miles (18,000 km) on the odometer. Having been acquired by the current owner back in 2003, this exotic showstopper still manages to look brand-new after all these years.About three months ago, the bike’s fueling system was flushed and one of its wiring harness diodes has been replaced with a fresher item. Underneath those voluptuous fairings hides a twin-cam 749cc inline-four powerplant, featuring sixteen radial valves, 12.0:1 compression and a Weber-Marelli fuel injection system.At a whopping 12,750 rpm, the liquid-cooled engine is capable of producing 137 crank-measured stallions, while a peak torque output of 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) will be generated at 10,500 spins per minute. Agusta ’s spartan uses a six-speed cassette-type gearbox to let this force reach the rear wheel, consequently gaining the ability to run the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds.Once that’s done, the F4 750 S will continue accelerating to a top speed of 175 mph (282 kph). Its suspension arrangement comprises 49 mm (1.9 inches) upside-down Showa forks at the front and an adjustable Sachs monoshock with progressive linkage at the opposite end.Stopping power is obtained from drilled 310 mm (12.2 inches) rotors and six-piston Nissin calipers up north, along with a 210 mm (8.3 inches) brake disc and a four-piston caliper down south. Lastly, the motorcycle weighs 421 pounds (191 kg) before you add any fluids to the equation.This mesmerizing specimen is now heading to auction on Bring a Trailer, and there are only two days separating us from the bidding deadline (July 12). Although you’d only need about $6,000 to get ahead of the top bidder at this time, we’ve reasons to doubt that sum will actually be enough to satisfy the reserve price.