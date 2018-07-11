MINI Electric Chinese Version to Be Built by Great Wall

The first electric version of the iconic MINI is on the way, with the start of production set for the end of next year. This version of the MINI will be sold globally, but not on the Chinese market.

Just like all other major automakers, BMW is stepping up its efforts to conquer the Chinese market. There, BMW has other plans and it confirmed them this week. Together with Great Wall Motor, BMW will be creating an equally owned joint venture to handle the production of a second electric MINI meant for the Asian market.

"Today's signing represents a new level of cooperation between China and Germany," said in a statement Harald Krüger, BMW chairman of the board.

"This strategic partnership is a clear win-win for the BMW Group and Great Wall Motor, enabling us to contribute to China's ambitious plans to ramp-up new energy vehicles and reduce emissions in the mobility sector."

There is, of course, no information available on the Chinese version of the electric MINI. The one currently under development in Europe is likely to borrow some of the technology used for the BMW i3.

Of course, that might not be the case with the MINI E for China. First, it's unlikely BMW will be sharing the technology it develops on its own with the Chinese. Secondly, there's no need to, as for years China has established itself as a hub for electric cars R&D.

For MINI, having an electric model in China is essential in gaining more ground on the market. Globally, China has been MINI's fourth best selling region in 2017, with around 35,000 cars.

That doesn't mean the Chinese won't get something out of the new JV. They will be developing their own electric vehicles as well, using the joint venture's resources.

Just like all other major automakers, BMW is stepping up its efforts to conquer the Chinese market. Apart from the partnership with Great Wall, the Germans have further expanded their collaboration with Brilliance.