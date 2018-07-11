Ontario Woman Drives Stolen Vehicle for 2 Weeks Thinking It’s a Rental

Russian Progress 70 Becomes Fastest Spacecraft to Reach the Space Station

The manager called the cops, but MacKay refused to arrest the woman. She apologized and seemed embarrassed, but was ultimately unfazed, the Constable reveals. The man whose car was stolen found the entire thing hilarious, and gave a healthy “chuckle” when his vehicle was returned to him. And that’s not even where the story ends. Yes, the cops were involved, but luckily, they chose not to arrest or press charges against the woman. After all, she had no inkling she’d stolen the car she was driving.In June, the woman went to Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Cornwall, Ontario, and rented a black Nissan Sentra CBC reports. She then drove to a nearby Walmart to do a spot of shopping, which is when she accidentally switched cars, leaving the rental and stealing someone else’s ride.According to Constable Tommy MacKay, who was the one called to arrest the thief, once shopping was done, she simply went out into the parking lot, “saw a shiny black vehicle, hopped in it and drove away.” Obviously, the rental was abandoned in the same parking lot.The stolen car was a 2015 black Infiniti QX50 , but the woman didn’t notice it wasn’t the sedan she had rented. “She drove around and did her daily business in this stolen vehicle for two weeks,” as Constable MacKay puts it.After 2 weeks, she came back to Enterprise return the vehicle, and she made sure she complained to the manager about giving her a dirty, obviously used car. There were papers in the glove box and cigarette butts in the ashtray, and even a set of golf clubs in the trunk.She wouldn’t listen when the manager informed her they weren’t renting this model of car. That’s when the manager connected the dots and realized the car she had returned belonged to an older gentleman who, 2 weeks earlier, had come in to rent a car after his had been stolen – you guessed it – from the Walmart parking lot.The manager called the cops, but MacKay refused to arrest the woman. She apologized and seemed embarrassed, but was ultimately unfazed, the Constable reveals. The man whose car was stolen found the entire thing hilarious, and gave a healthy “chuckle” when his vehicle was returned to him.