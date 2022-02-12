Minecraft Mod Adds Drivable Cars and SUVs, Makes Us All Feel Warm and Happy

We bet you thought Minecraft wasn't going to occupy another headline ever again, that the low texture quality sandbox title marketed at children had finally left the cultural zeitgeist of modern gamers. You may believe this because the game is almost 15 years old. To that notion, we say this: this mod gives you cars in Minecraft. Your argument is invalid.
Sell hello to the Ultimate Car Mod, a 100% user-created Minecraft mod that puts you behind the wheel of boxy little cars you can use to traverse the vast biomes and sprawling landscapes of one of the most popular video games of all time. There are even purpose-built roads and a rudimentary fuel refilling aspect included in the mod for that little extra genuine flair. It's a testament to the amount of work that must have gone into making the mod.
As for the cars in the game themselves, the dev team sure did make sure to put every color under the spectrum available for you and your friends to drive. There are small, drop-top convertibles to drive, for starters. These particular cars can't climb gradients of more than one block high, a bit like a Mazda MX-5 in real life.
On the other hand, SUVs added to the game can climb up small off-road gradients just fine in the game. It's as if the dev team simply Google image searched what a Ford Bronco looks like these days and did their best to re-create in Minecraft. Oh, did we mention that you can grow crops and then refine them to use as biofuel with this mod?
Well, it's the fastest way to stock up on diesel in the game and brings a personal connection to the car you end up choosing the same way you would with your real-life car. Now, do you finally understand why 20-somethings still play Minecraft? Your own imagination is the only thing that caps its fun limit.
