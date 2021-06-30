Michelle Rodriguez Lands Getaway Driver Series, the Real-Life Fast and Furious

Now that Fast 9 has finally arrived in theaters (and is making it rain at the box-office with a strong $70 million debut), fans of the franchise might be wondering what’s next. For leading lady Michelle Rodriguez, it’s a hosting gig for a new reality competition described as part Baby Driver, part GTA, and the real-life version of Fast and Furious.
That sounds very intriguing, you have to admit. Discovery Channel announced the show late last week, and a video preview for it has emerged online. You will find it at the bottom of the page.
Called Getaway Driver, the new 8-part series will see 24 experienced drivers bring their own cars to the competition. These drivers come from different backgrounds (street racing, professional drivers, and YouTuber and auto enthusiasts) because the show aims to shine a light on the automotive counterculture the Fast and Furious franchise launched two decades ago, when the first film came out.
Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Letty on the big screen, Dom Toretto’s love interest, will be The Boss on the new show. This is just a fancy way of saying that she’s the host, but looking at similar stuff Rodriguez has done, it’s ok to feel enthusiastic about it: she is a natural on the track, and she is able to convey true enthusiasm about auto-related projects.
Each driver gets a chunk of the prize money at the beginning of the show, and the challenge is to make it out of the 60-acre compound in one piece, and they get to keep it. Several teams of pursuers will make sure that they don’t, either by forcing them into obstacles or running them off the road.
Getaway Driver will premiere on Discovery and discovery+ on July 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with subscribers getting earlier access, on July 12. The show is the “ultimate driving fantasy [brought] to life,” the network says: Michelle Rodriguez’s presence should give it credence in this respect. If you’re more into scripted content, Rodriguez is said to start working soon on her own Fast and Furious spinoff, which will be called Letty.
Called Getaway Driver, the new 8-part series will see 24 experienced drivers bring their own cars to the competition. These drivers come from different backgrounds (street racing, professional drivers, and YouTuber and auto enthusiasts) because the show aims to shine a light on the automotive counterculture the Fast and Furious franchise launched two decades ago, when the first film came out.
Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Letty on the big screen, Dom Toretto’s love interest, will be The Boss on the new show. This is just a fancy way of saying that she’s the host, but looking at similar stuff Rodriguez has done, it’s ok to feel enthusiastic about it: she is a natural on the track, and she is able to convey true enthusiasm about auto-related projects.
Each driver gets a chunk of the prize money at the beginning of the show, and the challenge is to make it out of the 60-acre compound in one piece, and they get to keep it. Several teams of pursuers will make sure that they don’t, either by forcing them into obstacles or running them off the road.
Getaway Driver will premiere on Discovery and discovery+ on July 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with subscribers getting earlier access, on July 12. The show is the “ultimate driving fantasy [brought] to life,” the network says: Michelle Rodriguez’s presence should give it credence in this respect. If you’re more into scripted content, Rodriguez is said to start working soon on her own Fast and Furious spinoff, which will be called Letty.