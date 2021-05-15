Here’s More About the Badass Women of Fast 9

On June 25, 2021, Fast 9 will finally open in theaters, more than a year later than Universal Pictures and the fans would have wanted. But 2020 had other plans, and we all know that story too well.
Fast 9, the ninth installment in the Fast and Furious saga, will also be the first big budget production to welcome audiences back into theaters, i.e. the same indoor spaces we’ve been avoiding for so many months, where strangers gather to breathe the same air. Fast 9 has a heavy load to carry but Universal is confident it can do it, with the right amount of hype.
Speaking of hype, the latest Fast 9 featurette explains why we’ve been hearing so much about girl power in the franchise, these past few weeks. Rumors and interviews on the topic of female empowerment and the Fast saga have abounded recently, leading up to the video below. Here are the badass women of Fast 9.
Put that Bechdel test in your pipe and smoke it, all you other action movies!
The clip includes the same movie footage we’ve already seen with the trailer release, but interspersed with soundbites from actresses Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Cardi B, Anna Sawai, and of course, Charlize Theron and Dame Helen Mirren. The featurette doesn’t really bring anything new to the conversation or make for earth-shattering news, serving mostly to fuel hype.
A re-watch of Michelle’s Letty slapping the hell out of a bad guy with a car is always welcome. Or, as Theron more elegantly puts it, “Fast and Furious women get to show the world what they can do. Fast females take ownership of it, they raise the bar. They do the unexpected.”
Directed by Justin Lin, Fast 9 brings back the old gang, including all these ladies, Vin Diesel, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson, and adds John Cena as Dom’s long-lost, vindictive, assassin brother.
Speaking of hype, the latest Fast 9 featurette explains why we’ve been hearing so much about girl power in the franchise, these past few weeks. Rumors and interviews on the topic of female empowerment and the Fast saga have abounded recently, leading up to the video below. Here are the badass women of Fast 9.
Put that Bechdel test in your pipe and smoke it, all you other action movies!
The clip includes the same movie footage we’ve already seen with the trailer release, but interspersed with soundbites from actresses Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Cardi B, Anna Sawai, and of course, Charlize Theron and Dame Helen Mirren. The featurette doesn’t really bring anything new to the conversation or make for earth-shattering news, serving mostly to fuel hype.
A re-watch of Michelle’s Letty slapping the hell out of a bad guy with a car is always welcome. Or, as Theron more elegantly puts it, “Fast and Furious women get to show the world what they can do. Fast females take ownership of it, they raise the bar. They do the unexpected.”
Directed by Justin Lin, Fast 9 brings back the old gang, including all these ladies, Vin Diesel, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson, and adds John Cena as Dom’s long-lost, vindictive, assassin brother.