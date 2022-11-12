Michael Fassbender: Road to Le Mans’ Fourth Season Will Follow His Debut in the Race

Michael Fassbender: Road to Le Mans is to premiere its fourth season. Over the three seasons, we watched him get ready for Le Mans and, according to the first trailer, we’ll follow his debut at the 2022 edition of 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Since his youth, two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Fassbender has shown an interest in racing. Famous for productions like X-Men, 12 Years a Slave, Inglorious Basterds, and other Hollywood blockbusters, acting isn’t his only passion.
Back in 2020, the actor admitted, "Even before I started acting, I had a big dream to go racing." He is a fan of Formula One, and he publicly showed his support for Scuderia Ferrari. In 2016, he was a member of Ferrari's Corso Pilota training course. In May 2017, he started racing in the Ferrari Challenge's Coppa Shell, moving on to race in the Challenge's North American Division.
In 2019, Fassbender moved to Porsche and competed in the German Porsche Racing Experience. He also started a YouTube series called Michael Fassbender: Road to Le Mans, following his journey from a beginner racer to a Le Mans competitor, which is the world’s most famous endurance race.
The 2022 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 90th one, took place on 11 and 12 June at the Circuit de la Sarthe, near Le Mans, France. After three years of hard work and intense preparation, Michael Fassbender was to make his debut at the racing event.
During the fourth season of the show, which just released its first official trailer which you can watch below, we'll get to see the road to his dream drive.
Unfortunately, things didn't go quite as he expected. Driving a Porsche 911 RSR for the Proton Competition team, the Hollywood actor was involved in not just one, but three crashes: one within seconds during qualifying, and within several hours during the night of the race.
The fourth season of the YouTube series will premiere on December 2, 2022, with episodes released weekly.
