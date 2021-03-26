Mexican 2021 Fiat Mobi Mini SUV Comes With 69 HP, Very Affordable Price Tag

Fiat is failing in the United States, and the sales figures aren’t too rosy for Mexico either. The all-new Mobi for the 2021 model year promises to improve the Italian brand’s commercial success in this part of the world, and the key detail about the tiny utility vehicle is the price tag.
Easy is the name of the entry-level trim, which can be yours from 179,900 pesos or $8,735 at current exchange rates. The Like and Trekking grades are listed from 201,500 and 221,500 pesos ($9,780 and $10,750), making both of them far more affordable than the 500X for the U.S. market.
Produced at the Betim assembly plant in Brazil, the Mobi is available in four colors: Cinza Silverstone, Bari Silver, Banchisa White, and Monte Carlo Red. As opposed to the Easy and Like, the Trekking sweetens the deal with a Vulcano Black-painted roof. Covered by a three-year/60,000-kilometer limited warranty and seven years of complimentary roadside assistance, the pint-sized economy utility vehicle comes with a 1.0-liter free-breathing motor.
Fire is how Stellantis calls the diminutive powerplant, which develops 69 horsepower and 68 pound-feet (92 Nm) of torque at 4,250 rpm. In other words, you’ll have to rev until the valves scream for their very lives to get up to speed on the motorway. Connected to a five-speed manual transmission, the mill promises a fuel economy of 4.6 liters per 100 kilometers. In U.S. currency, make that 51.1 miles for every gallon of gas.
What do you get as standard? In the case of the base Fiat Mobi Easy, 14-inch steel wheels and black plastic for the door handles open the list. Daytime running lights, two airbags, height adjustment for the steering wheel, air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution, ISOFIX anchors, and split-folding rear seats further need to be mentioned. The Like trim level upgrades to aluminum wheels, reverse parking sensors, and a 7.0-inch media display.
At the very top of the lineup, the Trekking adds body-colored handles, fog lamps, roof rails, cool-looking moldings on the sides, a few stickers, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, and a more special design for the wheels. Based on the same platform that underpins the Fiat Panda and Lancia Ypsilon, the Mobi offers up to 19 centimeters (7.5 inches) of ground clearance.
