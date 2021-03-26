This Porsche 919 Race Car Might Be Cheaper Than a 911, but There's a Catch

If you're a 24 Hours of Le Mans fan, you've probably fantasized about driving or even owning a prototype at least once. That's doable if you buy a classic racer, but a famous car will set you back millions. But now, you can buy a Porsche 919 Hybrid for less than an entry-level 911.
How can a car like the 919 Hybrid, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans three times, can be this cheap? Well, it's not a full-blown race car that was driven at Circuit de la Sarthe as much as it is a show car. Yup, it doesn't have a drivetrain, so you can't actually drive it, but it's still a cool display piece.
Back when it started racing the 919 Hybrid back in 2014, Porsche also built 13 non-running show cars. These were made for promotional purposes to be displayed at various events. If you ever say a 919 at a car show, it was probably a non-running, 1:1 scale model and not the real deal.
One of these 13 cars will be auctioned off via RM Sotheby's between April 21 and 29. And the auction company estimates that it will fetch between €80,000 to €120,000. That's about $94,300 to $141,500 at the current exchange rates. That means it could cross the block for less money than a Porsche 911 Carrera, priced from $99,200.
Sure, that's still a lot of money for a car you can't drive, but it's a cool showcase piece if you own a big garage. It's also the perfect automotive art display if you're one of those folks that would park a car in his living room. Assuming it's big enough, of course.
This specific show car boasts the black-striped white livery of the 919 Hybrid that won the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans with Earl Bamber, Nick Tandy, and Nico Hulkenberg behind the steering wheel.
The Porsche 919 Hybrid made its racing debut in 2014, marking the company's return to top-tier prototype racing after 15 years. Powered by a 2.0-liter V4 engine and an energy recovery system, the 919 Hybrid competed in the World Endurance Championship from 2014 to 2017.
Porsche won the series three times in a row from 2015 to 2017, scoring three 24 Hours of Le Mans wins in the process. The 919 Hybrid took Porsche's total Le Mans win tally to 19, more than any other carmaker to date.
